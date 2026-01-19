Exclusive: Why Katherine Ryan wants a facelift after 4 children: 'I love glamour'

Katherine Ryan may have just welcomed her fourth child, but the comedienne has already decided that baby Holland Juliette will be her last.

Holland, who was born in October, is Katherine’s third child since the star married Bobby Kootstra in 2019. She joins their son, Fred, four, and daughter Fenna, three, plus Violet, 16, Katherine’s daughter from a previous relationship.

© Getty Katherine Ryan and her husband Bobby Kootstra

"The chief reason is that there isn’t enough attention to go around any more," Katherine, 42, tells HELLO! in this exclusive interview. "I think someone would be missing out along the way."

"The only thing that’s going to take me back to 2019 is a facelift"

It’s been nearly eight years since the star reconnected with 42-year-old Bobby, her childhood sweetheart, 20 years after the pair first dated at high school in their native Canada.

"I’d never been in a relationship where I wanted to help a man multiply, but I was like: ‘There should be more Bobby.’ And we reconnected at 35, so we didn’t waste any time," she says.

© Shutterstock Katherine Ryan spoke to HELLO! about her home life and children

"We had a one-night stand and were married nine months later. We were always trying until we knew it was enough – and now I think it’s enough.

"I embarked upon this plan to have as many children as I could in five years, which was too many," she continues. "I was pregnant six times in five years [Katherine had three miscarriages], and I do think it takes its physical toll.

"I’m very blessed to have the children, but now I think I’m done having them and it would be nice to have some actual recovery."

Choosing baby names

When we meet, the comedienne and actress, who starred alongside Rebel Wilson and Kiefer Sutherland in last year’s Christmas film Tinsel Town, is wearing fluffy slippers and a lime-green knit. She’s fresh from pumping milk for Holland, whose name – like those of Fred and Fenna – was inspired by their father’s Dutch ancestry.

© Dave Benett, Getty Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra attend the Vanity Fair EE Rising Star Party

"Bobby lost his dad when he was ten, and it was really painful for him," she says. "He doesn’t know as much as he would like to about his dad, and we don’t have that link to Bobby’s ancestry."

Fred was named after Bobby’s father, while Fenna is an old Frisian Dutch name. "Then we were out of names," Katherine laughs. "I suggested Holland, because it’s Dutch, and I love [the actress] Holland Taylor – she’s cool and androgynous and funny.

"It’s a controversial choice, but her middle name is Juliette; my mum is called Julie. So if she wants a ‘normal’ name, she can be Juliette."

Katherine Ryan has teamed up with Buckwud's Maple Syrup

Katherine on cosmetic surgery

Katherine recently made headlines when she revealed that she had undergone "serious" cosmetic surgery just eight weeks after giving birth. Although details of her procedure haven’t been revealed, she’s open about why she was keen to have a facelift.

"It seems as though I’m very vain, but it’s not that at all," she says.

"I love glamour. I believe in it. I’m from a toxic generation, so I still aspire to have my face and body look the way they did before I embarked upon this plan to have as many children as I could in five years. The only thing that’s going to take me back to 2019 is a facelift."

