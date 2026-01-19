Chip and Joanna Gaines' sporty sons are their dad's double in new photos

The apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Chip Gaines and his sons, Drake, 20, and Duke, 17.

The star and his wife, Joanna Gaines, shared new photos of their boys on the baseball field giving fans a very rare close-up of their kids.

Chip posted to celebrate the expansion of their Magnolia empire with the unveiling of the newly named baseball field at Baylor University.

The longtime couple made a generous donation

Magnolia Field was revealed after Chip and Joanna's record-breaking donation to the school's baseball program.

He wrote a lengthy caption in which he said: "Baseball has been a constant in my life since I can remember—first with my dad, learning the game and the lessons that came with it, and now getting to pass that same love on to my own boys."

He shared photos of Drake and Duke pitching in their baseball get-up and included a pair of throwbacks of himself too. Chip beamed his trademark smile one of the snapshots alongside his teammates, and he added another of him at little league.

It's clear he's passed down his passion for the sport to his boys who looked athletic and confident on the field.

Chip added an image of his youngest, Crew, wearing a kit and helmet walking away from the camera.

The dad-of-five added: "It’s where I first learned to work hard, play for the people next to me, and believe in something bigger than myself. To see that legacy live on at Baylor—on a field that now carries the @magnolia name—is a humbling reminder of what this game means to so many and that dreams really do come true. Thank you to the coaches, players, and fans who show up season after season to keep this tradition alive. Now, let’s play ball."

Drake is at university where he's on the baseball team. According to his bio: "Drake is studying business entrepreneurship at UMHB. He played four years of varsity baseball at Valor Preparatory Academy." His stats read that Drake stands at 5ft 10 and weighs 180lbs.

Joanna and Chip are also parents to Ella, 19, and Emmie, who recently turned 16.

© Instagram Joanna embraced her oldest son Drake ahead of his move back to college

While they now have two children at college, Joanna described how her firstborn leaving home impacted her, in a personal essay for her magazine Magnolia Journal ahead of his departure.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," she wrote at the time, though noted: "Still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own.

© FilmMagic Joanna confessed it was tough when her son left home

"I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if — or how many times — that might bring me to the floor."

While it is "sad" to see them leaving home one by one, Joanna is proud of them. "They're just turning into these wonderful human beings.

"My favorite thing is seeing them hanging out in a restaurant together as friends. Because when they were younger I was always monitoring their fights, and now they’re dear friends, which is so cool."