Joanna Gaines' 40-acre Texas home gets a makeover for daughter Emmie's 16th birthday

Joanna Gaines is in her feels. The HGTV star, 47, shared an emotional video to social media for her daughter Emmie's 16th birthday, and showed off how she transformed their 40-acre Texas home for the celebrations.

The mom-of-five wrote to her 13.8 million Instagram followers: "Our baby girl is SIXTEEN and driving! I already miss taking her to school in the morning and to all of her sports and alllll the many places she needed to go. If you're in the season of life where you feel like a taxi driver for your kids, enjoy the moments and the miles with them. It goes by so fast."

Joanna shared clips of Emmie as a baby, of her and her dad, Chip Gaines, 51, at the DMV and the party they threw. Of course, Joanna went all out in making over her house for the big day. Breaking from her signature neutral style, she opted for a vibrant palette. She decorated the dining room with red and white balloons and a sign that read: "Happy Birthday."

© Instagram The decorations Joanna set up for Emmie's birthday

On the table, the proud mom left several gifts for Emmie, including a volleyball. Joanna also shared photos of a gorgeous light blue cake, decorated with large cherries, hors d'oeuvres, and pasta from their festivities.

Friends and fans of the Gaines commented on Joanna's video. Fellow HGTV star, Mika Kleinschmidt wrote: "We are living the same thing right now. Jade is 16 and I can't even fathom the next couple years." Another person noted how similar Emmie and Joanna look, writing: "I totally thought that that was YOU Joanna as a child!"

All about Emmie Gaines

© Instagram Joanna and Chip' four oldest children waiting for their baby brother to be born

Emmie was born in January 2010 and is the fourth child of Chip and Joanna. She can officially drive her four siblings – Drake, 21, Ella, 19, Duke, 17, and Crew, seven – now that she has her license. As the youngest daughter, Emmie's personal style has often been documented through her mom's design projects, evolving from rustic playrooms to sophisticated spaces.

Growing up, Emmie loved to look after the family's chickens with her sister, Ella: "Those chickens were all hatched, they were being taken care of accordingly. Those girls were personally responsible for those things," Chip said.

Emmie also enjoys baking, creating her own cookie recipe according to Joanna, called: 'Emmie Kay's chocolate chip kisses cookie.'

The Texas home that raised the Gaines

The family of seven have spent the best years of their lives in a beautiful, massive 40-acre farmhouse home in Waco, Texas. The property has undergone significant architectural shifts since they purchased it in 2012, moving from a humble fixer-upper to a sprawling estate with a world-class greenhouse and specialized entertaining facilities.

© @joannagaines Instagram Emmie with her mom Joanna

The inside of their home is magical and designed to perfection. The ultra-chic kitchen was curated beautifully by the couple with emerald cabinets, a tiled floor, marble worktops and Instagram-worthy open shelving.

Joanna and Chip absolutely love the home they are raising their children in, and have no intention of leaving it. "When I imagine me and Chip in our 80s, it's here," she told Architectural Digest in November 2024. "What we've created in this space is our family story. This is where we get grounded. This is the source, for sure."

© Instagram The family always celebrates big on 16 birthdays

By constantly updating the home for milestones like Emmie's 16th, the Gaineses demonstrate how a "forever home" can remain dynamic and functional through every stage of a family's life cycle.