Blue Bloods' Amy Carlson makes first public appearance in 4 years with towering teen son Nigel

Blue Blood's Amy Carlson attended the Mercy premiere in New York City and her plus one was her son Nigel Butler, 16, whom she welcomed into the world with her husband Syd Butler. The couple also share their daughter Lyla Butler, 18.

Her teen son towered over her as they posed for the cameras on the red carpet, and the duo matched with all-black outfits. Amy donned a curve-hugging white and black sweater, with satin pants and glossy pointy heels. Nigel sported a turtleneck sweater, jeans and white sneakers.

© WireImage Amy's son towered over her during the carpet

Like mother, like son – Nigel is also an actor who has appeared in Problems Higher Up, Secret Santa: A Christmas Adventure, and The Surveyors.

When Nigel turned 16 on August 28, Amy lovingly posted a carousel of pictures showing him over the years.

She captioned it: "Happy sweet 16 to my ever so sweet Nigel. You are the anchor to our world. Your wisdom and steadfastness make everything seem possible, doable, joyful. You shine your light on others and are a true, honest and fearless friend. It is an honor and a privilege to be your Mama. I love you with my whole heart."

© Getty Images They attended another carpet in 2022

The heartwarming carousel included pictures of Amy kissing him when he was a toddler, him blowing out the candles on his 11 birthday, and him sporting orange hair as a pre-teen, as well as him playing the guitar in his room.

When Nigel first reached double digits, she enthusiastically shared online; "Happy Birthday to Nigel! You are the sun, moon and stars to your family! Your sweet light-heartedness buoys all around you. You are [a] loyal friend, baseball playing, ballet dancing, creative making, game loving, fantastic brother, sweetest son."

© Instagram The two siblings are close

She continued: "May your tender and oh so kind heart continue to blossom in your next decade! Here's to double digits! We love you around the universe and back! #howdoesitgosofast #10thbirthday."

Nigel is very close to his sister Lyla, who moved out of their family home and into her college dorm in August 2024. Amy shared a carousel of pictures showing the two hugging on her new bed and unpacking for her new chapter in life.

© Instagram She posted throwback pictures of her son

Amy captioned the sweet post: "One BFF is going to miss another BFF and vice versa. Dropping off Lyla was also a challenge for Nigel. They have remained best friends always. Through thick and thin it makes me the most happy to know they are always there for each other. Little does he realize, he will now have both of us staring at him all day long."