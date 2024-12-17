Blue Bloods' Tom Selleck privately celebrates special news with family days after show ends

Tom Selleck's decade-plus saga with Blue Bloods finally came to a close on December 13 with the airing of the season finale, "End of Tour."

The CBS crime procedural ran for over 14 years across just as many seasons, and also starred Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Len Cariou, Will Estes and more, cementing itself as a ratings juggernaut of the network's line-up.

After the show's conclusion, however, the actor is settling back into life as usual with his family, which includes his wife Jillie Mack and his daughter Hannah Selleck, the owner of a boutique equestrian breeding and training operation.

In fact, just days after the series' conclusion, the star was able to enjoy an intimate celebration involving his daughter, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday, December 16.

While Hannah, who is also a professional show jumper and champion equestrian herself, has remained off social media for the duration of her big day, it is likely that she was able to get a celebration in with her parents on their expansive family ranch.

The Sellecks live on a 65-acre avocado ranch in California while juggling their work schedules that take them across the country. While Hannah's tournaments often keep her close to home, Tom filmed Blue Bloods almost completely in New York.

© Getty Images The actor's daughter Hannah Selleck celebrated her 36th birthday on December 16

"We have a little avocado harvest every year," Tom told Parade of some of the family rituals they have on their ranch, although later explained that he wasn't actually a fan of avocados himself.

"I know what they taste like now, because David Letterman made me eat one and I gagged," he humorously recalled. "I'm not much of a vegetable guy. I was a very fussy eater as a kid."

© Getty Images Hannah owns an equestrian training and breeding boutique and is also a champion show jumper

"I was afraid to spend the night over at a friend's house because I was afraid of what they'd have for dinner. I grew up on a pretty simple diet." As the holidays come closer, though, the Magnum P.I. star explained that family closeness is at the heart of a Selleck Christmas.

"We had a ritual at the ranch for years," he shared. "It's an old hunting lodge that was built in 1910. All the Selleck family, my brothers and sisters, my mom and dad, we'd all open presents in the lodge and then go over to the house and have dinner."

© Instagram The actor is very close with his daughter, who has appeared on red carpets in support of her dad as well

"It's gotten impossible because my mom and dad are gone and my brothers and sisters all had kids and now they have kids. We'd need to rent a hall."

However, he still plans to celebrate with his wife and daughter. "Christmas is something for Jillie and Hannah and me, really. Maybe we go to one of my brothers' or my sister's house for a while, but mainly it's family time just for us."

© Getty Images "Christmas is something for Jillie and Hannah and me, really."

Speaking of celebrations, Tom will also turn 80 in January, although hasn't mapped out what that affair will look like. "I'm trying not to count," he added. "I stopped celebrating birthdays a while back. I intend to keep working. I'll probably have dinner with maybe my brother and my sister and Jillie, just go out to dinner, kind of be quiet and not make a big deal of it."