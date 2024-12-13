Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg's sad confession about relationship with eight siblings

Donnie Wahlberg is a busy man! The actor's long-running role on Blue Bloods is coming to an end and he'll wave goodbye to his extensive TV family next year.

But in real life, the police drama has prompted him to think about his relationships with his eight siblings off screen.

Donnie is one of nine brothers and sisters, and he's the first to admit his career has often been his priority.

In addition to his many siblings, he's a dad of two and he's married to Jenny McCarthy, who also has a grown son.

Reflecting on the time he spends with his family, he told Variety: "It's not that I'm not committed to my family, but I live in a different state than my siblings.

© Getty Donnie and Mark with brother Paul

"I think when you come from a big family, you can stay close, but my career has taken me all over the world, and it still does."

He told the outlet that he's often reluctant to leave his home in Illinois as he relishes the rare downtime he has.

"My sister always calls and says, 'Come on, Mom's gone now, let's all fly to Boston and do Thanksgiving.'

© Getty Images Donnie with his sister, Tracy, and brothers Mark and Bob

"A lot of times I'm like, 'It's a long flight. I've been flying back and forth, filming and going on tour. I just want to sit at home and put on the fireplace and be with my wife and my dogs.'"

However, Donnie admits he and his brother, Mark Wahlberg, should make more of an effort.

"Maybe I need to hop on a plane and do a little bit more of those occasions with the siblings and encourage Mark Wahlberg to get on a plane and do the same," he reflected.

© Instagram Donnie with Jenny and her son Evan

Donnie, 55, and Mark, 53, are the youngest of the nine siblings. They are the brothers of Michelle, Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, Tracey, and Debbie, who died at the age of 43.

They didn't have a lavish upbringing and food and money was scarce, but they were a close-knit family.

© Bravo He and Jenny live in Illinois

Their mom, Alma, was a bank clerk and nurse's aide, and their father, Donald, was a delivery driver.

Alma encouraged her children to strive for success and Donnie told Today: "Somehow I think she instilled in me, because of our connection, that there was something great out there if I just believe and stay the course, and I did."

© Getty Mark also has his hands full with four kids

As well as his acting career, Donnie and Mark have continued success with New Kids on the Block.

The brothers are also co-owners of the Wahlburgers burger restaurant chain, along with their other brother Paul.