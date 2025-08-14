TODAY's Dylan Dreyer shares mom move gone wrong that divides fans

Dylan Dreyer may be dealing with the tribulations that come with an amicable separation from her husband of 12 years Brian Fichera, but she's making sure being a mom is nowhere near the backburner.

The TODAY Show meteorologist, 44, shares three sons with her ex-husband, those being eight-year-old Calvin "Cal," five-year-old Oliver "Ollie," and three-year-old Rusty.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera's three sons, Calvin, Oliver and Rusty

Her oldest, also the star of her Instagram show "Cooking with Cal," suffers from Celiac disease, which affects his ability to eat gluten, as a result of which Dylan and Brian have endeavored to make their home as gluten-free as possible.

However, not all things always go to plan for the mom-of-three, as particular as she may be, which she documented on social media with a video from her latest shopping spree.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Dylan Dreyer's family

Dylan showed off the spoils of her grocery run looking for boxed mac n' cheese while preparing a meal at home in her kitchen, revealing that despite her best efforts, she ended up with a box that had wheat, a primary source of gluten.

"Dang!! Always gotta be on alert for GLUTEN!! Guess I wasn't paying attention at the grocery store!" she mused in her caption, leaving fans divided on whether it was actually an error from her or the manufacturers themselves.

One commented: "The third box didn't say gluten free on it. Shouldn't that have been the giveaway? I'm confused…," with another also saying: "Pretty obvious to me. Be alert! The gf one is still totally safe!"

© Instagram The TODAY anchor shared an accidental moment from a grocery run

A third defended her by adding: "Been there. So easy to make mistakes, especially when boxes look similar," and one similarly wrote: "You're a great mom Dylan. Don't be hard on yourself. Maybe someone put it back on the rack in the wrong place."

Dylan and Brian's split

After 12 years of marriage, Dylan announced in July that she and her NBC cameraman husband had quietly separated earlier this year, although had remained close friends and dedicated co-parents to their sons.

"For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," she penned.

© Instagram The former couple are dedicated co-parents even after their separation

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, concluding with: "Thank you as always for your support."

Calvin's Celiac diagnosis

Speaking with HELLO! last year, the NBC meteorologist noted that with the more careful grocery shopping she has to do for her son, she often found it more convenient to do so on her visits to the UK for work, given their more extensive options and more affordable pricing.

© Getty Images "We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends."

"I think it would be an easy transition if I ever were to go out there [to the UK] and my life revolves around my kids and with Calvin having Celiac disease," she exclusively shared.

"You know, it's honestly all I think about, I mean, all I have to do is feed kids all day long and it's hard to feed him sometimes. It would just be fun to experiment and try to live there and see how much easier it would be to live with kids there."