Dylan Dreyer marks big first with sons after moving out of NYC home following split thanks to TODAY co-star

This officially marks Today Show anchor Dylan Dreyer first holiday season since announcing her split from her husband of nearly 13 years, Brian Fichera.

The NBC meteorologist, 44, announced in July that she and Brian, a cameraman and producer for the network, had decided to separate a few months prior. In the months since, the couple have also sold their longtime Manhattan apartment, with Dylan moving to the suburbs with their three sons.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer is spending her first Christmas living in the suburbs after her split from Brian Fichera

Dylan and Brian share Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, four, all of whom are now adjusting to life outside the big city. And they have a brand new addition to the family to make it all just a bit easier — a new minivan!

The mom-of-three took to her Instagram page with a glimpse of her new grey Kia Carnival, with the three boys posing beside it, parked seemingly near their brand new suburban family home. And what better addition to life outside the hustle of Manhattan than a minivan?

© Instagram The mom and her three sons now have a brand new minivan to explore live outside Manhattan

"Kia Carnival for the win! We're a minivan family now…thanks @alroker for the suggestion!" she captioned the post, crediting her Third Hour of TODAY co-anchor and friend Al Roker for the inspiration, showcasing the NBC team's close bond off-screen.

Sure enough, Al chimed in with a comment that read: "Like a family room on wheels," with others similarly writing: "Congratulations! Many fun memories to be made!" and: "I can't believe you've survived this long with a van! Sliding doors are life," as well as: "You will love it. Soooo much room for all the stuff. I miss my minivan!!"

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer extensively discusses her "broken" marriage for the first time

Last month, while guest co-hosting the Fourth Hour with Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan extensively opened up about the split for the first time, saying that it was as if there was something "broken" in their relationship (you can watch more of what she says in the video above).

However, for the pair, their boys were always their priority, and they've remained close friends as they co-parent. She even explained that they're still having family dinners together quite often, and Brian conducts school drop-offs and pick-ups too.

© Instagram The former couple have remained close as co-parents and friends, regularly still spending time together

"For us, we even talked to the kids about it," she told Jenna, a fellow mom-of-three. "I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'It's a group of people that love each other.' And I said, 'That's what we are, and we will always be that for you. But Mommy and Daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife.'"

The pair even vacationed together with Brian's family soon after going public with their separation, but were able to remain harmonious thanks to their close bond and the support of other family members. In fact, Dylan previously exclusively told HELLO! About navigating family vacations with kids: "You can enlist someone else in your family, like my mother, and father-in-law will drop everything to travel with us."

© Instagram "I asked Calvin, 'What do you think a family is?' And he said, 'It's a group of people that love each other.'"

"It makes it so much easier to travel with grandparents," she told us. "I'm very lucky to have grandparents who are willing to travel with us and help. But I also think when you're on vacation with your kids, you're not home, you don't have laundry to do, you don't have bills to pay so just embrace the vacation, stop thinking of all the things you want to do, or you have to do."

