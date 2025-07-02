Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea reunite with three of their kids for lavish celebration

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham came together with their family to celebrate the Victoria Secret model's 47th birthday on July 1.

Mark, 54, and Rhea have been married since 2009, tying the knot after they first began dating back in 2001. Together, they share daughters Ella, 21, and Grace, 15, plus sons Michael, 19, and Brendan, 16.

Rhea took to Instagram to document her sweet birthday celebration with her husband and their three youngest kids. Ella, currently a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, was not pictured, likely unable to attend.

© Instagram Rhea celebrated her 47th birthday in Idaho with her family

"Thank you to my beautiful family for an amazing birthday," the mom-of-four gushed in her caption. "I love each and every one of you, even the ones that couldn't be here. Letttsss gooooo 47!"

The family celebrations took place at a lodge at the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Idaho, a luxurious country club and retreat that advertises "all the comforts of the world's finest private clubs, but with the style and relaxed pace of classic, small-town Americana."

Rhea shared a photo of the beautifully decorated purple cake from her kids, plus a selfie showing off her birthday outfit, a white frilled crop-top and a matching pleated maxi skirt.

© Instagram The Wahlberg kids gifted their mom with a lush birthday cake

She shared some photos with Mark, their three kids, some of the beautiful floral arrangements for the intimate celebration, as well as the fully laid-out dinner table with balloons in various shades of purple, plus more cards for the birthday girl.

Mark dropped a few heart emojis into his wife's comments section, with Michael's girlfriend Sunni Gaines also writing: "Soo perfect," and other fans leaving responses like: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU BEAUTY!" and: "Happy Birthday Rhea!!! Still looking like your 30's."

In 2022, Mark and his family relocated from their longtime home in Los Angeles to Las Vegas, with the intention of having much more space to pursue their various hobbies while also allowing the actor to capitalize on the growing filming opportunities in Nevada.

© Instagram Three of their four teens, save for their oldest daughter Ella, were present for the big day

"They love Vegas," he told E! News a year after their move. "I spent lots of time in L.A. pursuing my interests and my career and now it's time for them to pursue theirs. Everybody is thriving there, it's been great."

And the former rapper was already excited about taking in some of the musical gems Sin City has to offer as well. "I saw Adele, I saw Bruno Mars," he gushed at the time. "I've seen quite a few shows and been to lots of great restaurants. There's so much to do in Vegas and it's so exciting."

During a previous appearance on The Talk, he shared further insight into his decision to move while also highlighting his kids' athletic passions, revealing why exactly he wanted to move out of California.

© Instagram The family gathered at the Gozzer Ranch & Golf Club in Idaho

"To be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us," he detailed.

"We came here to just kind of give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's [a] lot of opportunity here. I'm really excited about the future."