Inside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's extravagant party for son RZA's 2nd birthday with little brother Riot in NYC — best photos

Looks like Mother's Day turned into a celebration for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, but it was instead dedicated to their older son RZA, who turned two years old last week.

The toddler received an extravagant birthday bash from his famous parents at none other than the Color Factory in NYC, a celeb-loved art museum featuring a host of interactive exhibits and extremely family-friendly.

They were joined by several friends and family members, and none other than their younger son Riot Rose, who will turn one this August, and was just as much the star of the show as his older brother.

Rihanna was dressed in a gray fur coat with a matching metallic top and wide-legged jeans, while A$AP opted for a striped button down left open except for the top button, a white tank, and blue jeans.

The brothers were dressed in white tees with RZA getting a denim jacket and brown pants, while Riot wore ripped jeans (plus they, of course, had baby sneakers on) and sat in his mom's lap.

Several photos and videos were shared on social media by attendees at the party, including friends from the music industry and family members, plus Color Factor's official social media account.

Parts of the museum had been customized for RZA, including a falling sprinkle bench that had been renamed "RZA Way," and cards with his face on them were made for guests to carry around to the sprinkle pool.

Another video captured from the celebration saw the group singing happy birthday to the toddler as his mom playfully held him upside down while the group sang, bringing him back up to cuddle with him.

© Instagram/Jason Lee Inside Rihanna and A$AP's birthday party for son RZA

Producer Hit Kidd and his partner Jasmine were among the attendees, as was Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, all of whom shared photos from the celebration.

Jasmine shared photos of herself and her son with Rihanna and RZA, writing: "Celebrating RZA! Boy do you know how to throw a party! We loved celebrating you. The BIG 2! Slow down! Me & Rih just 2 BAD ASS Pisces mamas w/ our 2 boys. I love that for us!"

© Instagram Their loved ones were there to celebrate the toddler as well

Hit Kidd shared a hilarious interaction between Rihanna and his son as he grimaced at her, joking: "When you mad at Rihanna for not dropping anymore music."

Jason shared photos with the parents on Instagram as well, penning: "HBD KING RZA! Coolest 2 year old ever! Parent teacher conferences gonna be different with these two. Love watching you with your kids. The love made me want some! Love yall man."

© Instagram Riot Rose was on hand to celebrate his big brother as well

The appearance marked a double celebration for the "We Found Love" singer, who marked Mother's Day with her two adorable sons. She and A$AP were meant to make an appearance at the Met Gala last Monday after promising a more "simple" look this year, but they ended up skipping this year's Gala after Rihanna reportedly contracted the flu.