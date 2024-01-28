Paris Hilton's challenge for son Phoenix's lavish first birthday party – the first since baby London's arrival

Paris Hilton is sparing no expense when it comes to introducing her kids to their famous mom's lavish lifestyle.

The Simple Life alum, 42, along with her husband Carter Reum, also 42, went all out over the weekend as they celebrated their son Phoenix Barron's very first birthday with a star-studded themed birthday party at home.

Last year the couple became parents twice-over: they surprised their families and fans alike when they announced the birth of their first son together in January, and did the same for the arrival of their daughter London Marilyn in November.

For baby Phoenix's first birthday, Paris opted for a "Sliving Under the Sea" theme, a nod to her signature slogan, a mix of the words "slaying" and "living."

The party, which saw attendance from fellow moms and dads Rumer Willis, Kelly Osbourne, Lance Bass, and more, featured plenty of entertainment for both the kids and adults, from yummy treats to play time with farm animals.

The mother-of-two appears to have perfectly pulled off exactly what can be trickiest about a kids' birthday party, making sure everyone of all ages has something to enjoy.

© Instagram Paris looked like a princess for the party

Kadie Roberts – who has close to a decade of experience in party planning for several high-end event companies, including her own – explained to HELLO! that while kids' birthday parties lend themselves to more creativity and "a bit of whimsy," they also require more patience.

She said: "This also makes them one of the more challenging events to go off without a hitch," adding: "If you're not thoughtful in the details, the party can feel disjoined when attempting to engage so many different age groups and demographics in the same place, at the same time."

© Instagram The party had a "Sliving Under the Sea" theme

In a video shared on Instagram Stories from the party, Paris – who joined in on the blue theme wearing a tulle, Cinderella-like princess dress – said: "I'm so excited, I've thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life so to now be able to do this for my little boy is such a special memory."

Paris previously honored her son's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram on January 16, in which she wrote: "One year ago, a beautiful angel baby entered our lives, bringing so much love and happiness."

© Instagram Little Phoenix enjoyed playtime with adorable farm animals

She went on: "My precious little one, you are more than a dream come true. You make my life complete," adding: "Every day with you is a priceless gift, and I'm endlessly grateful to be your mommy.

"Celebrating your first of many birthdays, Baby P – here's to a lifetime of laughter, love, and wonderful adventures with our cutesie crew!"

