10 sweet photos of royal kids wearing adorable autumn outfits

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Mia Tindall and more!

Sophie Hamilton
Photo: © Getty Images
Isn't autumn just one of the prettiest seasons of the year? All those vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground, picturesque landscapes and perfect country walk weather - it's heaven.

 

Over the years, royal parents have shared many a photo of their children all dressed up and looking cute against stunning autumnal backdrops. From pretty dresses and coats to adorable hats, we just love royal kids' autumn style.

 

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has some lovely autumnal outfits, like this matching berry cardigan, shoe and hair clip ensemble from the family's royal tour of Canada in October 2016.

 

Take a look at more sweet autumn photos below…

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince George

A young Prince George clings to dad Prince William at a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada in September 2016. George was so smart in his long socks and scarlet shorts for the occasion.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Mia Tindall

Love this snap! The daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall takes charge of grandma Princess Anne's bull terrier dog at the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2018.

 

Photo: © Instagram
Archie Harrison

Still one of our favourite royal photos! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was super cute in his matching jacket and boots in 2019. The snap was shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page and was taken during their six-week break in Canada.

 

Photo: © Getty Images
Savannah Phillips

Such stunning autumn outfits from little Savannah and her aptly named mum, Autumn Phillips. The pair matched in seasonal colours for a trip to Ascot Racecourse in December 2013.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princes William and Harry

Smart coordinating looks for the young princes back in October 1991. The brothers were on a visit to Niagara, Canada, with their late mum Princess Diana.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Aw, the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked like the perfect princesses here on a trip to the theatre back in 1994. Their matching navy coats, dresses and hair clips are just adorable.

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

How sweet is Princess Gabriella's beret?! The daughter of Monaco's Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II looks like she's not quite sure about her stylish hat though, as the family wave to the crowd from a balcony of Monaco Palace in November 2019. We think the siblings look adorable.

Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia

The daughters of Spanish King Felipe VI and his wife, Queen Letizia, looked so pretty in their dresses in November 2019 – you can tell this is Barcelona though… we'd freeze in such outfits in British November!

Photo: © Getty Images
Prince Vincent, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella

The children of Denmark's Crown Princess Mary dressed for warmth in November 2017 as they attended the yearly Hubertus Hunt at The Woodland Park 'Dyrehaven' in Klampenborg.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

