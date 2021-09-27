10 sweet photos of royal kids wearing adorable autumn outfits

Isn't autumn just one of the prettiest seasons of the year? All those vibrant red, orange and yellow leaves falling to the ground, picturesque landscapes and perfect country walk weather - it's heaven.
Over the years, royal parents have shared many a photo of their children all dressed up and looking cute against stunning autumnal backdrops. From pretty dresses and coats to adorable hats, we just love royal kids' autumn style.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte has some lovely autumnal outfits, like this matching berry cardigan, shoe and hair clip ensemble from the family's royal tour of Canada in October 2016.
Take a look at more sweet autumn photos below…
