Royal children's most cherished cuddly toys: Princess Charlotte, Archie Harrison and more

It's National Teddy Bear Day on 9th September, a time for the nation's children – and a few sentimental adults – to celebrate their most treasured cuddly toys!

Children within the royal family adore their teddies just as much as our kids and have been spotted holding their comforters in public in the past. The likes of Prince George and Mia Tindall are just some of the regal kids with adorable soft toys to keep them happy.

Want to see the royals' most-cherished cuddly teddy bears, bunnies and puppies? Read on…

Royal children on their first day at school

Princess Charlotte's cuddly puppy

Princess Charlotte with her cute toy puppy

Remember these sweet photos of Princess Charlotte when she was just six-months-old? The daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was photographed playing with her soft puppy toy and she looked so happy!

The toy in question was a 'Fuddlewuddle Puppy' by the brand Jellycat, known for its super soft cuddly toys. The store's website describes the puppy as: "Adorable, loveable, squidgeable, irresistibly silky-soft and huggable."

The Fuddlewuddle Puppy, £24.49, Amazon

William Gatacre, who founded Jellycat with his brother Thomas Gatacre in 1999, was delighted to see that the cuddly dog was in the royal toybox, confirming: "That's our Fuddlewuddle Puppy. The pictures look lovely."

Prince George's toy bunny

Prince George was spotted with a cuddly bunny

Aw, Prince George is a fan of toy bunnies like many children. During a 2017 trip to Paris, Duchess Kate spoke with a mother named Zena about cuddly toys. Zena told Press Association:

"Kate was interested in my daughter's toy monkey she was holding and said that George had a toy rabbit called Bum Bum.”

How adorable! We can imagine George still sleeps with his cuddly bunny.

Archie Harrison

Duchess Meghan took this fun Simba toy home for Archie

We all know that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan love wildlife, in particular the wild animals of Africa, and it seems that their son Archie is already a fan too. When his parents attended the premiere of The Lion King, Meghan, was particularly delighted when she received a special gift for her baby boy.

The limited-edition toys are no longer on sale

The new mum was presented with a bouquet, a book and a cuddly Simba toy for Archie by Evie Chambers and Valentina Walker, both 12, whose parents are associated with Disney. We bet Archie snuggles up to his cute Simba toy at home in Los Angeles.

Mia Tindall

Mia Tindall has a cuddly koala

The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall was spotted holding a very sweet koala toy back in June 2017. The family were at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy Match in Tetbury, when Mia was seen playing with her snuggly comforter.

Lena Tindall

Little Lena has her own toy horse

Mia's younger sister Lena looks like she's taking after her horse-rider champion mum with this cuddly toy! Lena was the picture of cuteness clutching this large soft horse toy which was a gift from The Pony Club in August 2019. The family were at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud.

