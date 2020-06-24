I used a FOREO LUNA 3 for three weeks and here's what happened

When was the last time you looked in the mirror and gave yourself a compliment? Well, I did - this morning. My skin is looking so great right now - which is confusing considering I haven't been getting my full eight hours sleep a night (being on lockdown is wreaking havoc with my sleep pattern) and I know my diet hasn't been perfect - I mean, hello, we're in self-isolation wearing jogging bottoms! But my skin is no doubt looking better because of the extra stage in my beauty regimen - I've been using FOREO LUNA 3 and I'm seeing a huge difference after just three weeks using the smart facial massager.

What is a FOREO LUNA 3?

If you don't recognise this nifty little device, where have you been? It's all over Instagram, and the facial cleansing massager is a world first in skincare as it's the first device on the market to deliver deep cleansing and firming massage alongside an app! With 20 million FOREO fans worldwide, one is sold every two seconds, the Swedish brand has taken the world by storm and had to open a brand new factory to meet demand.

What makes the LUNA 3 so special?

Year upon year, beauty devices are getting more compact, more innovative and more effective than ever. Case in point, a FOREO LUNA 3 is ideal for a beauty gadget geek like me. It's 100 percent waterproof and gently removes dirt, oil and dead skin with every use. Made with ultra-smooth silicone touch points together with 8000 T-Sonic pulsations to deliver a deep facial cleanse, the LUNA 3 leaves skin ready and prepped for powerful moisture absorption.

My review of FOREO LUNA 3

It's fair to say that I'm a skincare fan. I'm glued to my phone at all times, so to say I was excited to use this product would be an understatement. I double cleanse, I love massaging in lotions and potions, and I've dabbled with jade rollers and rose quartz (which have quickly been discarded because I've never seen a real difference after using them.) I've never really got anything from a skincare gadget but thanks to FOREO's targeted firming massage, my skincare routine went the extra mile and it made me feel like my entire face was getting some TLC. It's worth noting that I've been really stressed lately and I hold tension in my jaw - luckily the tactile massage technique is a sure-fire way to fast-track your relaxation.

Does it help post-workout?

Fitness trainers, workout aficionados and yoga girls around the world rave about it, and while I don't do much exercise, I felt like I should really head to the garden for a workout in the name of trying this out properly. I discovered that, yes, I still hate exercise, but using the FOREO LUNA 3 made my skin feel super clean and energised after my post-workout cleanse. I felt like my skin looked glowing. I am so impressed - especially considering it lasts for six months with just one charge, it's ideal to throw into your gym bag when the world goes back to normal.

What does the app for FOREO LUNA 3 do?

The face sculpting element of the device has been designed to be used post-cleanse. Simply log in to the app and choose from one of the four guided massage programmes – contour massage, eye massage and neck massage. The LUNA 3 uses cleverly designed ridges that focus on acupuncture points, just by gliding the device over your face, tension is smoothed away making your skin feel firmer and look plumped and any products used afterwards will be better absorbed. The movements help with lymphatic drainage, flushing toxins away, removing puffiness, restoring radiance and giving you a glowing complexion.

It also cleans your face by removing excess oil and sebum, helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

The best bit about owning a FOREO LUNA 3?

It's relaxing but speedy! It only takes one minute to complete the full routine, or two minutes of firming massage. A whole morning of facial treatments in one device, and in three minutes.

Does the LUNA have celeb fans?

Former Strictly star and Radio One host Mollie King noticed a big change in her skin since using the device. "I've always had combination skin, in my teenage years I really struggled with acne," she said. "I felt really lucky that I managed to grow out of it in my early twenties. I take skincare really seriously and look after myself the best I can. It's all about using the right products for you and keeping hydrated."

She added: "I definitely find that with my job at Radio 1 and working really early mornings, sometimes I don't get enough sleep which can really affect my skin. I often find that my skin can look super tired and dehydrated very quickly. I find that a lot of skin appearances is down to a good night's sleep so I try to take care of it the best I can, by using lots of specialist skin products. I also love to treat myself every now and again to a facial which I find really helps too. I love the Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream a good moisturiser that you can’t go wrong with!"

"I make sure I remove my makeup every night, I could never go to bed with it on! I use a good cleanser and my FOREO LUNA mini 3. I also always apply a moisturiser and an eye cream morning and night. Once a week, I try to put an oil on my skin before bed time just to help brighten my skin."

Fitness blogger Kayla Itsines is also a huge fan and uses hers in her daily skin regimen which she documents sometimes on Instagram. If you're after even more names, Chrissy Teigen, who likes to use her FOREO on a flight, and Miley Cyrus are fans.

