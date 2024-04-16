8 best tanning drops for your face to get your glow on: From Isle of Paradise to Charlotte Tilbury & the TikTok-famous must-have

Bronzing drops are having a real moment right now, especially because we've had some new launches from some major beauty brands and they're all creating a buzz on TikTok and Instagram.

Not only are face tanning drops easy to apply, and help to achieve that bronzed radiance, but they are more delicate for the sensitive skin on your face, and some contain skincare-worthy ingredients such as hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin.

Tanning drops - or bronzing drops as some people describe them - are wonderful for giving YOU the control over how tanned you want to look in the face, and you can either achieve a slight glow or a full on tanned complexion, without the harmful UV rays. The personalisation is a major plus, and they can be easily incorporated into your daily skincare regime.

In the past, I've suffered breakouts after using tanning drops, but nowadays most drops are packed with added skincare ingredients that are kinder to the skin. I always make sure I clean my face really well at the end of the evening, and go over with a toner. I've also noticed that since I've started using my LED face mask, my breakouts have calmed down, too.

How I chose the best tanning drops

Tried & tested: I often get sent new products to test out, so I've tried all the products in this list and I recommend them.

I only included tanning drops packed with skincare ingredients. Trending on social media: I'm always on TikTok and Instagram and I get easily influenced - the majority of these brands are TikTok famous.

© Leanne Bayley The tanning drops I have on rotation right now

Experts in this article

Jules Von Hep, founder of Isle of Paradise, a renowned tanning brand. Jules has over 90,000 followers on Instagram and is a passionate advocate for body confidence.

What are the golden rules for face tanning?

Isle of Paradise founder, Jules Von Hep, emphasises the importance of a natural look, saying: "Faces that have too much self-tan on them look unnatural – think tanned, natural, glowing, effortless skin."

For an effortlessly tanned face, Jules recommends tanning drops. "Mix your desired amount of drops in with your normal face moisturiser (the more you drop the deeper the glow – I advise 2-3 drops). Sweep your moisturiser over your skin, massaging in upward motions, and down the neck to the décolletage. Embarking on your self-tanning journey doesn't have to be daunting. Remember, whether you choose to tan at night or in the morning, it's all about what works best for you and your routine. And when it comes to your face, less is more for that natural, effortless glow".

Before you start, ensure your face is cleansed thoroughly. "Exfoliating will help deliver a uniform skin tone," Jules advises.

He also recommends splashing your face with cold water beforehand to close pores. It's important to note that AHAs and retinol should not be used with self-tan. You don’t want anything to compromise your tan application, and that can include your toothpaste. Jules says: "Brush your teeth prior to tan application. Toothpaste can collect at the side of your mouth and remove tan here if you do it afterwards."

Which tanning drops are best?

What are tanning drops?

Tanning drops are in liquid form, and contain a self tan formula to give your skin a faux sun tan, and depending on the product can vary from light to dark shades. They usually contain DHA (dihydroxyacetone), a colourless chemical that interacts with the amino acids in the skin to produce a temporary tan. They are super simple to use, you can apply two to three drops directly to your face, and let it sink in, similar to a moisturiser, or you can blend with a serum as a tan enhancer.

How to use tanning drops?

Tanning drops are super simple to use.

All you have to do is apply a few drops to your face, whether you apply directly to your skin, blend with your moisturiser, or on your hands before blending in, as you would any other face serum.

Let it dry, and develop, and you will notice your skin will be glowing.