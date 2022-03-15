Menopause skincare products: 13 best solutions for menopausal skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

For women in their menopause, or approaching the stage in life, you may have noticed your skin needs a little more TLC than ever before. Primarily women in their menopause suffer from dry, dehydrated skin, may have noticed some sagging, and fine lines.

RELATED: Best books about the menopause to read

But do not panic. While we think all women are beautiful no matter what age, when you feel in yourself you need a helping hand to get that glow back, we have you covered.

The most common ingredients to look out for in your menopause skincare regime are hyaluronic acid, to keep your skin hydrated and plump, collagen, which boosts the skin's elasticity and a lack of it is what causes sagging, as well as vitamin C to brighten your complexion.

READ MORE: 34 symptoms of menopause you never knew

Here are a whole host of anti-ageing skincare products on the market, as well as some creations to target brown spots, which are commonly found on older people. We have found a whole host of products, so clear your beauty cupboards, because these are not to be missed!

MORE: HELLO! launches empowering new campaign for women going through menopause at work

Best menopause skincare solutions

BIOEFFECT for menopause

Bioeffect is a longstanding skincare brand, which is said to have been a firm favourite with the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The range has been created using a protein titled Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF), which is similar to those found in your cells that produce collagen, made from natural resources found in Iceland. Not only does it reduce the appearance of ageing, such as fine lines and wrinkles, but it hydrates the skin deep into the dermis.

BIOEFFECT EGF serum, £129, Selfridges

Paula's Choice

Paula’s Choice is one of our personal go-to skincare companies, as there is something to suit all skincare concerns.

The BHA is a firm favourite, but for those wanting an intense anti-ageing skincare essential, look to the Repair Moisturiser from the brand's Resist collection.

Resist Anti-Aging Intensive Repair Moisturiser, £35, Paula's Choice

Boots

MegsMenopause is specifically targeted for those experiencing perimenopause and going through the menopause.

There are a variety of products, but the S.W.A.L.K. Hyaluronic Acid Serum contains hyaluronic acid, which is absorbed into the skin to absorb moisture, which can cause early signs of ageing.

MegsMenopause S.W.A.L.K Hyaluronic Acid Serum, £23, Boots

Caudalie

Caudalie is a brand Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, as well as other famous faces swear by. From the mists to the nourishing moisturisers, and overnight masks, there's something for everyone.

However, the Complexion Correcting Radiance Serum from the Vinoperfect range is a top-selling product, that sees one sell every two minutes worldwide! Designed to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin, it also works to reduce pigmentation and brown spots, leaving you with gorgeous, glowing skin.

Caudalie Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting Radiance Serum, £48, Cult Beauty

Vichy

Vichy has a whole host of products ready to shop, so beauty buffs are spoilt for choice.

For those with mature skin and looking for an overnight mask to achieve deeper hydration, the Rose Platinum Night Cream is the go-to solution. The serum contains beeswax, nourishing minerals, rose flower extract, shea butter, plant sugars and calcium to soothe and nourish mature skin.

Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinum Night Cream, £24, Boots

Olay

Olay is a longstanding skincare brand famed for deeply moisturising and hydrating skincare products; from moisturisers to eye creams and SPF containing buys.

Mature skin is sensitive, and still as delicate, which is why having a moisturising cream, which targets your skin's concerns, as well as SPF to protect against harmful UV rays that cause brown spots and age the skin, is essential.

Olay Luminous Whip Light As Air Moisturiser For Glowing Skin SPF30, £17.49, Boots

Vichy

Vichy’s day creams and night creams, as well as the hydrating capsules, are a must-have. But so too is the Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Menopausal Skin, which has been designed for menopause skin in mind.

This creation is perfect for perimenopause and menopause, as it targets the impact of hormonal change, reduced collagen production, as well as lipid loss.

The formula contains active ingredients to combat dryness, dull skin, and uneven skin tone.

Neovadiol Meno 5 Serum for Menopausal Skin, £38, Vichy

Absolute Collagen

Absolute Collagen is a hero product for many who are perimenopause, menopause, but also who are introducing anti-ageing skincare products into their regime.

Absolute Collagen is, arguably, best known for its drinkable sachets, however, it has also launched a topical collagen serum, which is infused with hyaluronic acid to boost skin's vibrancy and elasticity.

Collagen Booster Serum With Hyaluronic Acid, £26.99, Absolute Collagen

Balance Me

Balance Me has a whole host of skincare products, both individuals and sets, to combat all skin concerns.

This bundle features Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, Bakuchiol Smoothing Serum, Rose Otto Face Oil and Beauty Sleep Hyaluronic Mist.

The mists work to cool you down, as well as keep your skin hydrated and glowing throughout the day, while the smoothing serum evens the skin tone and texture, and the oil deeply hydrates the dermis.

The Menopause Years Routine, £24 (Was £47), Balance Me

Faace

It is no surprise we love a face mask, but sometimes finding one to suit menopausal skin can be challenging.

Faace has created a face mask to support natural collagen production and re-hydrate the skin, thanks to its vitamin-rich formula.

Faace Menopause Treatment Mask, £29, Lookfantastic

Prai

Prai is another popular, and luxe, skincare brand to shop. For those on the hunt for an overnight moisturiser to work wonders on your skin for the eight hours you sleep, they have you covered.

The lightweight formula contains Prai's signature M Complex, which boosts hydration, plumps the skin and wrinkles, while also rebalances the skin.

MenoGlow Super Hydrating Sleep Creme, £28, Prai

Heaven

Heaven products work in a similar way to Absolute Collagen's designs.

However, the ampules can be consumed, by adding into your food and drink, mixed in with your moisturiser, or directly onto the skin for that extra boost of TLC your skin needs.

Collagen Drops, £37, Heaven

Gallinée

Gallinée is a trusted French brand, founded by Marie Drago, whose creations are backed by science. The beauty products contain pre, pr and post-biotics, which promote good bacteria on your skin.

The Probiotic Youthful Serum in particular is a lightweight water-based serum, which targets your skin’s luminosity and signs of ageing, as well as giving your skin a desired lift for a youthful complexion.

Gallinée Probiotic Youthful Serum, £36 (Was £45), Lookfantastic

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.