7 reasons we love BetterMe, the self-love app that'll help you lose weight by changing your mind – not your body In partnership with BetterMe

It’s not always easy to eat healthier and move more, but thanks to the rise of a new wave of health and fitness apps, we’re shifting the way we think about weight loss – and learning to love and accept ourselves instead.

The one app leading the way? BetterMe. BetterMe is like your own cheerleader in your pocket. It focuses on changing your behaviours and the way you view yourself, rather than a punishing diet (which leaves you thinking of nothing but donuts) and a strict fitness regime.

Their mantra? I love myself and that’s why I work on myself. With over 100M users worldwide, it knows a thing or two about making you fall in love with yourself all over again. Here’s seven reasons we love BetterMe – and why you will, too.

1. It’s created by experts

Our behavior can only be changed by our minds, which is why BetterMe’s programs for a healthier lifestyle are created by experts in the field of CBT (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy).

These experts understand how to tap into our learned behaviors, the good and the bad, and how we view ourselves – and have created programs to help shift those negative thoughts or bad habits for the better, from workouts to meditation. They put self-love front and center of your weight loss journey and look for users to create happiness within. How refreshing is that?

2. It’s workouts are inclusive

BetterMe’s fitness routines aren’t a ‘one size fits all’ affair, but instead offers a range of workouts divided into categories – beginner, intermediate and advanced.

They’re easy to navigate on the app, and include workouts to cater for those with physical disabilities, exercises for seniors, family workouts and plus-size workouts too.

And if you are a newbie, you can follow the video and audio guidance, step-by-step explanations and tips to gain your confidence and maximize your workouts.

3. There’s a healthy meal plan for everyone

Lactose intolerant? Vegan? Or not really sure what meal plan you should follow? The app caters for everyone, whatever your needs. With healthy meal plans devised by nutritionists and supported by science, BetterMe is all about eating for health, not size.

When you sign up, you’ll be asked some questions to help determine the best meal plan for you. The app can help you figure out the amount of calories you should be eating to stay on track, using the Mifflin St Jeor equation.

4. You even get your own personal coach

Not only does the app offer advice from certified nutritionists and fitness instructors, you even get a personal coach chat feature that can be used 24/7, where you can unload you worries and ask as many questions as you need.

5. You can track your progress

Sometimes you want to check in on how you’re doing for an extra push or a little reminder to stay on top of your game – BetterMe’s water tracker and step counter features will help you do just that.

6. There’s meditation breaks for calming the mind

Finding inner peace and self-acceptance isn’t easy, when you’ve spent years dissecting your body, your behavior and your weight.

BetterMe offers 5-10 minute guided meditations to help your mind find calm, and close off those negative thoughts, feelings of being overwhelmed or just for when you need a minute. A calm, balanced mind helps you to see and acknowledge the positive.

7. BetterMe helps you find like-minded people

If you find your motivation slipping or need to talk to people on the same journey, you can reach out via the BetterMe community to speak to those who are going through the same thing as you.

