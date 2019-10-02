How Celebrity Masterchef star Vicky Pattison got her incredible figure The 31-year-old has found the perfect balance...

While Vicky Pattison's social media is filled with stunning pictures of her toned figure, she has been very open about her struggles with body confidence over the years. Since rising to fame during her time on Geordie Shore, Vicky has won over our hearts with her outgoing personality and sense of humour, which saw her win I'm A Celebrity in 2015. Now she is back on our screens cooking up a storm on Celebrity Masterchef, we want to know how to eat and exercise to get her figure.

The brunette beauty has changed a lot over the years, with her most drastic transformation occurring in 2013 when she went from a size 16 to a size 6 in a matter of months. This was largely down to cutting down on junk food and alcohol, and following exercise routines she shared on her 7 Day Slim DVD. However, she later revealed that dieting made her unhappy, and we love her honesty when it comes to her body.

Vicky revealed she decided to embrace her figure when she turned 30. "I'm always gonna have my curves, I'm gonna have a gin now and then and probably have a hungover Maccies the next day," she told The Daily Mail. "I'm done with unrealistic body images and everything else that's fake on social media. I'm not about that anymore, it's exhausting."

In August, she shared a candid Instagram post showing off her enviable figure in a yellow bikini, followed by another image in her underwear which she described as "a far more accurate representation of how I’m feeling and looking right now." In the caption, the 31-year-old said she has been more relaxed with her diet and exercise regime following a tough year. "I’ve eaten everything I wanted & drank cocktails like there were going out of fashion & I’ve LOVED every minute of it but it has definitely caught up with me. I’ve gained weight. I won’t wear a bikini- I’m a 1 piece kinda girl right now- I’m tired a lot, bloated, I’m avoiding going to places, I’m missing out on things I love because I’m not comfortable."

After expressing concerns her body is affecting her quality of life and confidence, she said she plans to tweak her diet and training to feel better in herself again. She continued: "Don’t get me wrong, I am not giving up gin, hummus or haribos anytime soon as they’re wizard & I love them but I am planning on taking control, striking a balance and toning up these curves! Wish me luck lasses!"

She regularly shares her exercise sessions with fans, and the most recent one showed her training session with Tyrone Brennand where she did walking lunges, bear crawls and frog jump burpees, joking at the end of the video: "I am one sweaty, sweaty frog!" But Vicky revealed the exercise is working wonders for her, writing: "This session was tough but fun and I’m keen to keep at it- I can already see changes to my body and my outlook."

While she has previously spoken about trying juice diets to gain muscle definition, she is now focusing more on listening to her body. According to Vicky, she recently ignored boyfriend Ercan Ramadan's suggestions to go to the gym, to spend the weekend "sofa surfing like a pro all day- GUILT FREE!!!" We concur - Netflix-filled weekends are necessary sometimes!

