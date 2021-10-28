5 foolproof ways to master statement eye makeup

Christmas party season is just around the corner – and you may be juggling a few winter weddings and reunions between now and the new year too. Having lived through lockdown and perfected our off-duty, no makeup makeup looks for Zoom calls, we’re welcoming the return to glamour and an excuse to dress up again.

But if you’re back to feeling like a beginner when it comes to getting red carpet ready, never fear. A statement eye look is one of the easiest ways to amp up your makeup for the evening or a special event, and high street favourite Boots has an array of foolproof eye makeup products to perfect the trend.

We’ve compiled five easy steps to master the statement eye look – with our pick of the best eyeliners, powder, cream shadows and mascaras to add to basket too.

A long-lasting eye look starts with a good primer – we love Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion Original for a failsafe application. Prep eyelids with a swipe of this stay-all-day formula and a more vibrant colour, smoother application and crease-free eyeshadow finish awaits.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion in Original, £19.50, Boots

Next, it’s time to choose a cream or powder shadow.

Creams allow for a high-pigment, velvety colour that offers an easy, blendable application. The new range of cream shadows by Smashbox offer a mousse-like velvety feel and come in a range of suits-all classic neutrals and bronze tones – or for the more daring – violet, turquoise and burgundy.

Simply apply with your ring finger and blend til you’re happy with the effect, or mix two colours together to create a custom tone.

Smashbox Always On Cream Shadow, £18, Boots

Meanwhile, eyeshadow palettes are a beauty lover’s paradise, with an array of colours, finishes and texture to choose from to take your look from day to night. Brown, bronze and caramel tones are a great place to start and offer max versatility.

First consider whether you have a warm or cool skin tone, then look to your eye colour – bright copper tones make blue eyes pop, pinky rose gold tones look gorgeous with green eyes, while brown or hazel eyes should opt for warm yellow-tone browns and golds.

Huda Beauty’s 9-pan palettes are highly coveted and the new Brown Obsessions collection offer every hue from toffee to caramel and chocolate and contain a mix of densely pigmented shades in metallic, shimmer and matte.

Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Toffee, £27, Boots

Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Caramel, £27, Boots

Huda Beauty Brown Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette in Chocolate, £27, Boots

Eyeshadow is best applied with a brush, so treat yourself to a new set of pro tools like these by Spectrum Collections, loved by celebrity makeup artists and influencers to perfect Instagram-worthy looks. Apply your base colour with a small shader brush then blend out on the socket with a clean larger, fluffier brush. Add detail or a darker colour with a fine point like the A12 or A16.

Spectrum Pink 8 Piece Eye Brush Set, £30, Boots

A cat eye flick is a timelessly chic beauty look, and the latest liquid eyeliners make it easier to achieve than ever – no makeup artist qualification required! Start by visualising a line that stretches from the outer corner of your eye to the end of your brow, and place a dot between this, by the edge of your eyelash. This will be where the liner ends to fully lift, widen and elongate your eye.

Next, draw a line along the lid close to where your lashes are, then when you reach the end and near the corner of your eye, draw a diagonal line up to meet the dot. Remember to start with a fine line as you can always make it thicker once sketched in, then fill in to make a triangle shape between the dot and the end of the line.

Keep a cotton bud dipped in makeup remover handy to clean up any errors, and swipe extra eyeshadow over any gaps once you’re happy with the final look. A flex tip eyeliner brush with a fine point and deep black colour gives you optimal control for easy and stable application and a flawless finish.

Maybelline Hyper Easy Brush Tip Liquid Eye Liner, £8.99, Boots

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner Trooper in Black, £18, Boots

Nivea Eye Makeup Remover Double Effect, £3.89, Boots

Next, frame your face and balance out a statement eye with brushed up brows. Boots stocks an array of brow brushes and shapers to achieve your desired look. First swipe some wax through with a spoolie brush for maximum thickness and volume, then set in place with a brow mascara to match your hair colour. If your brows are on the sparse side, gently fill in with a soft brow pencil or pomade first. Anastasia Soare is known as the ‘Eyebrow Queen’ and her eponymous range of brow products remain a bestseller at Boots. We also rate Rimmel London’s brow collection for a catwalk-worthy look at purse-friendly prices.

Anastasia Beverley Hills Brow Freeze Styling Wax, £23, Boots

Rimmel London Wonderfull 24hr Waterproof Brow Mascara, £7.99, Boots

A bold eye look requires voluminous, fanned-out lashes. Start by priming them for extra longevity, then layer on a couple of coats of your favourite mascara – Maybelline’s Lash Sensational and Benefit Roller Lash both offer easy application and a gorgeous fluttery effect with their clever curved wands.

Lancome Cils Booster XL Mascara Primer, £25.50, Boots

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara, £9.99, Boots

Benefit Roller Lash Super-Curling Black Mascara, £23.50, Boots

Finally, to fully dial up the glamour, opt for false eyelashes. Ardell’s range are easy to apply, adding subtle definition with all-day (and night!) comfort, and come with a free mini tube of Duo lash adhesive. Simply prise each lash out of the box with a pair of tweezers, measure against your own eye, then trim down if required. Add a thin strip of glue along the lash line, leave for 30 seconds then gently apply to your upper lash line, starting with the inner corner and pressing down towards the outer corner.

Ardell Fashion Lash Demi Wispies False Eyelashes, £5.50, Boots

Eyes on the prize, you're now party season ready. Compliments incoming!

