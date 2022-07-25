How to deal with menopause: 5 empowering lifestyle tips

HELLO! feels passionately about supporting and informing women in their approach to the menopause, in order that all of us can undergo a more positive and empowering experience. Whilst some symptoms are commonly discussed (hot flushes, night sweats and changes in mood), others remain unfamiliar until perimenopause or menopause begins.

As knowledge is power, we’ve compiled a guide to the five simple lifestyle tweaks you can make to ease the symptoms of menopause, and enjoy a smoother transition into the next stage of life.

1. Try hormonal yoga

First recognised 30 years ago, Hormone Yoga is a therapeutic exercise which uses breathing control and tailored poses to help lessen the effects of hormone imbalance and improve the immune system and circulation. Recommended for women over the age of 35 and those experiencing discomfort during the menopause, the movements create a stimulating, pain-relieving and massaging effect on the pituitary and thyroid glands and the ovaries.

Studies show that regular yoga is one of the most effective ways to relax and keep your hormones in check as it lowers your cortisol levels, the stress hormone. You can find many free video tutorials online or search for your nearest fitness studio offering yoga tailored towards the menopause. (Hormone Yoga is not recommended during times of heavy menstruation; consult your doctor before starting a new fitness routine).

2. Add calcium to your diet

Menopause significantly speeds up bone loss and increases the risk of osteoporosis (where bones become more fragile and prone to breakage). Research indicates that up to 20% of bone loss can happen during the menopause with 1 in 10 women over the age of 60 affected by osteoporosis. (Source: The Endocrine Society).

The NHS recommends upping your intake of calcium-rich foods like milk, cheese, yoghurt and kale to keep bones healthy. Soya drinks with added calcium, bread and foods containing fortified flour will also help.

3. Tailor your skincare

You may have noticed changes in your complexion including an increase in dryness or dehydration, advancing fine lines and wrinkles and a loss of firmness. By tweaking your skincare routine with products that care for and nourish menopausal skin you can restore that youthful glow and feel more confident to face all of life’s challenges.

Following years of pioneering research within its lab, Clarins has reformulated its much-loved Super Restorative range to target the effects of menopause on the skin. The new formulas combine organic harungana extract, proven to be as effective as retinol in boosting the production of elastin and collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and organic gorse extract, recognised for its ability to restore skin tone and fight slackening.

Super Restorative Day Cream for All Skin Types, £77, Clarins

Super Restorative Night Cream for All Skin Types, £81, Clarins

Super Restorative Remodelling Serum, from £84, Clarins

As well as four nourishing moisturisers and two night creams, you’ll find a smoothing essence, neck and décolleté concentrate, eye cream and supercharged serum. Discover the entire range online now.

4. Level up your health

In addition to the known health benefits from stopping smoking at any age, there are many advantages to quitting the habit before you experience menopause. Women who smoke may reach menopause one to four years earlier than those who don’t (Source: Meno Martha: International Menopause Directory) with early menopause linked to heart disease, strokes and osteoporosis.

Smokers are more likely to experience irregular or painful periods and will have lower oestrogen levels which trigger mood swings and fatigue, as well as dry skin and thinning hair. Smokers are also more likely to have hot flushes and difficulty sleeping and are 35% more likely to break a hip after menopause than non-smokers (Source: Lancaster General Health.Org), so giving up as soon as you can will reap huge benefits.

Women approaching the menopause are also advised to reduce their intake of refined sugar and processed foods to regulate blood sugar, making them less prone to spikes in mood and less susceptible to suffer from depression.

5. Schedule some me time

It’s important to carve out time for yourself, and a facial or massage makes a wonderful way to unwind. Indulge in a complimentary 15-minute Clarins facial at your local counter, offered to everyone as part of their Express Skin Services. Their newest treatment is the Youth Booster, a deeply replenishing facial to recharge and revitalise peri and menopausal skin using the Super Restorative range. Book in-store or online here.

If you’d prefer a virtual consultation from home, you can book a free Lift and Replenish Super Restorative Ritual where you’ll speak with a Clarins Beauty Coach for 20 minutes and receive personalised product advice and beauty tips for menopausal skin. Book online here.

Discover the Super Restorative range for menopausal skin at Clarins now.