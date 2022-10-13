Taylor Swift's favourite NARS lip colour just got a power makeover - and beauty fans love it

Karen Silas
Taylor Swift is a fan of Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in 'Dragon Girl', and now you can get the shade in the new Powermatte Lipstick
Taylor Swift's signature bold lip is nearly as iconic as her hit songs - and now her favourite shade from NARS has been given a revamp!
Luxurious NARS lip colours are of course a red carpet go-to, with A-listers like Kerry Washington, Emma Stone and Salma Hayek rocking the lippies at awards shows and movie premieres.
And Taylor is a big fan, too. The singer's signature red lipstick is NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl – and 'Dragon Girl' is one of 14 shades the beauty brand's gorgeous new Powermatte lipstick comes in.
TAYLOR'S SHADE: NARS Powermatte Lipstick, 14 colours, shown in 'Dragon Girl', £25, Boots
But what’s the upgrade? The Powermatte formula has the rich, weightless feel that NARS is known for, but with even more staying power - which we’re sure Taylor would appreciate.
The creamy formula lasts for up to ten hours and sets to a smooth, matte finish.
There are over a dozen NARS Powermatte Lipstick shades to choose from
You can shop the new long-wearing lipstick at Boots - and shoppers have given the lipstick an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars with 99 percent (!) recommending the lip colour.
“The lipstick spreads on like butter but doesn't smear or transfer,” said one reviewer. “[It] is quick drying but does not dry out my lips. My lips look full with colour and when I smile it doesn't transfer to my teeth…
I'm a lipstick fanatic and tend to be picky with what I buy, but this one's a keeper!”
