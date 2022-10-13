Taylor Swift's favourite NARS lip colour just got a power makeover - and beauty fans love it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Taylor Swift's signature bold lip is nearly as iconic as her hit songs - and now her favourite shade from NARS has been given a revamp!

Luxurious NARS lip colours are of course a red carpet go-to, with A-listers like Kerry Washington, Emma Stone and Salma Hayek rocking the lippies at awards shows and movie premieres.

And Taylor is a big fan, too. The singer's signature red lipstick is NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl – and 'Dragon Girl' is one of 14 shades the beauty brand's gorgeous new Powermatte lipstick comes in.

TAYLOR'S SHADE: NARS Powermatte Lipstick, 14 colours, shown in 'Dragon Girl', £25, Boots

But what’s the upgrade? The Powermatte formula has the rich, weightless feel that NARS is known for, but with even more staying power - which we’re sure Taylor would appreciate.

The creamy formula lasts for up to ten hours and sets to a smooth, matte finish.

There are over a dozen NARS Powermatte Lipstick shades to choose from

You can shop the new long-wearing lipstick at Boots - and shoppers have given the lipstick an impressive 4.8 out of 5 stars with 99 percent (!) recommending the lip colour.

“The lipstick spreads on like butter but doesn't smear or transfer,” said one reviewer. “[It] is quick drying but does not dry out my lips. My lips look full with colour and when I smile it doesn't transfer to my teeth…

I'm a lipstick fanatic and tend to be picky with what I buy, but this one's a keeper!”

