Top 10 overnight hair and beauty tricks

We all need our beauty sleep, but for those wanting an extra spot of pampering while they snooze, there are some easy tips and tricks to keep you looking your best when you wake up. From sleeping on two pillows to tricks for making spots disappear overnight, we take a look at the top 10 overnight beauty tips…

There are easy tricks to enhance your beauty sleep

1. Leave conditioner in your locks

Nourish your hair overnight by applying a leave-in conditioner to hair. The longer you leave in treatments the better, so your locks can soak in the extra moisture they need. If your hair looks slightly greasy in the morning, simply rinse with lukewarm water to seal the follicles.

2. Sleep on silk pillowcases

While cotton pillowcases can cause hair to break and frizz, silk pillowcases can reduce split ends. They are also said to reduce annoying lines on your face in the morning which can lead to wrinkles.

3. French plait wet hair

It's a beauty classic, but if you want to wake up with mermaid-style waves, simply plait wet hair the night before – remember, the tighter the plait, the tighter the curl.

4. Apply hand cream and light cotton gloves

Your hands go through a lot through the course of the day but can also get ignored in your nightly beauty regime. Apply a generous layer of hand cream and don some gloves to wake up to silky soft hands. You can do the same for your feet and pop on some socks.

Use leave-in conditioner overnight to wake up with luscious locks

5. Apply tea tree oil to make spots disappear overnight

Pesky pimple threatening to raise its ugly head? Nip it in the bud by dabbing on some tea tree oil. The natural disinfecting properties will reduce redness without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

6. Sleep on your back to minimise bags under the eyes

If you like to sleep on your side or stomach, it's time to switch things up. Try to sleep on your back to reduce facial lines and bags under your eyes.

7. Exfoliate lips then lip balm

Applying nourishing lip balm during the day can sometimes be fairly redundant because you lick your lips and touch your mouth more when you are awake. Exfoliate your lips using an old toothbrush then apply your favourite lip balm to wake up to soft lips!

Avoid looking at screens at least an hour before going to bed

8. Get a full eight hours of sleep

Beauty sleep: the clue is in the name. Make sure to get at least eight hours every night, and stop looking at screens an hour before you go to bed for a stress-free slumber.

9. Remove every tiny bit of your make-up

After a night out it’s the last thing you want to do before crashing into bed, but be strict with yourself. Make-up left on the skin can attract blemish-causing bacteria.

10. Keep hair off your face

Time to get the high bun out. Keep hair off your face while you sleep to prevent breakouts.

