Yasmin Le Bon shares the secrets to a happy marriage and looking and feeling better than ever

Yasmin Le Bon appears to have it all. She has seamlessly combined a successful modelling career with a high-profile 39-year marriage while providing a well-balanced life for her three daughters, and will celebrate her 60th birthday this October.

Talking to HELLO!, she reveals: “The secret to a good marriage is a lot of compromise. And hugging is something I do a lot of. If I’m really stressed, the best way to decompress instantly is to have a long hug.”

Scouted aged 17 by an agent in Oxford, Yasmin left for London, was signed to Models 1 at 19, and began modelling professionally in Milan. At the height of her career in the 1980s and 90s she was one of the world’s best-paid models, gracing the covers of Vogue and Elle.

By the time of the supermodel era that saw the rise of Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell she was already an established face in the fashion industry.

Yasmin Le Bon on life with husband Simon

Yasmin met now-husband Simon of the band Duran Duran in 1984 after he spotted her in a magazine and tracked her down via her modelling agency. “The very first date that I went on with my husband was at Langans Basserie in Mayfair.”

A year later they married in a low-key ceremony in the register office at Oxford’s Westgate shopping centre to avoid the paparazzi. Yasmin wore an outfit from Benetton which was the only store she could get to.

As parents to Amber, 34, Saffron, 32, and Tallulah, 29, their daughters are still frequent visitors to the couple’s double-fronted home in Putney, London, and Saffron lives with her partner and their two children, Taro and Skye, in a cottage next door. Simon, 65, once proudly called himself a “glamfather” and Yasmin has fondly described the family home as a “mad place”.

Yasmin Le Bon on ageing

Reflecting on entering a new decade, she says: “I have no plans at all to celebrate my 60th. A cup of tea in bed would be nice, and maybe a trip to the Royal Academy of Arts. I’d really love to do something or learn something new. Maybe finally do a pottery class!

“I don’t think I care as much about what people think about me. I now realise that the world doesn’t revolve around me and I like that. I like being able to stand back and have some perspective on life. I also think I have become so much funnier. I obviously spend way too much time with my family, but honestly, I laugh all the time.

“Every year has been a blessing. I have great friends and great family, and I keep telling myself it’s all about the process. I had my spotlight moment from a very young age, but as you learn more and experience more you become better at what you do. I always felt really happy that I’ve never stopped working and have kept myself busy.

“On the one hand, I’m amazed that I’ve made it this far. On the other hand – what on earth have I been doing? Get a move on, girl! Now is the time to say yes. You have to make an effort to be part of the wider world, to be open in your heart and mind to new ideas.”

Yasmin Le Bon on her wellness routine

With glowing skin, glossy hair and a seemingly ageless appearance, Yasmin is as in demand now as she was in her twenties. Sharing her wellness tips, she reveals: “I absolutely love putting on Headspace before bed every night. Tons of herbal tea, and yes, I am on HRT.

“I think it is important to enjoy exercise but it shouldn’t be a chore. You want to keep yourself in good shape. I train a couple of times a week with my fabulous trainer who has helped me through back issues. I go to the gym and am out with the dog, but I can’t push myself in the same way I used to.

“I train for a short time and it’s mostly about muscle tone. I couldn’t function without seeing my physiotherapist every couple of weeks. It’s all about maintenance rather than fighting fires.

“I start every day with a probiotic drink, as gut health is crucial. I’m trying to eat more protein, I love all green vegetables and I love wine – but I’m not sure it loves me as much as it used to.

“I take various supplements when I remember, but the one thing I find so easy and can remember to take is my Gold Collagen drink.”

How Gold Collagen’s Forte Ageless benefits midlife women

Yasmin has been announced as the face of Gold Collagen’s new supplement Forte Ageless, with a formula that is among the strongest in the skincare supplement category.

Created to optimise wellbeing in midlife women and beyond, Yasmin stuns in the campaign imagery which features no retouching of her skin.

“I’ve actually been buying Gold Collagen since 2011, I remember when it first launched” she tells HELLO!: “It does what it says on the bottle, it tastes good and the convenience part is important.”

The latest innovation from Boots’ number-one selling collagen brand, each bottle of Forte Ageless contains 12g of hydrolysed marine collagen.

15 years in the making and backed by clinical trials, it is supercharged with 23 active ingredients to nourish and bolster the vitality of midlife women who, like Yasmin, are challenging the status quo and embracing ageless beauty.

The collagen is combined with 100mg of hyaluronic acid, 150mg of elastin, 125mg of ceramides plus vitamins, minerals and pro-retinol to boost skin hydration and elasticity to target the visible signs of ageing.

The hydrolysed marine collagen in the brand’s strongest formula yet helps to reduce deep lines and wrinkles, whilst ceramides and hyaluronic acid provide intense hydration to support moisture retention within the skin.

The formula contains no sugar, gluten, artificial sweetener, preservatives, or GMO and is suitable for diabetics, and is halal.

It has a delicious peach, lychee and mango flavour and is supported by 2 European patents, 1 US patent and 3 published clinical trials, from the trusted collagen brand first established in 2011.

Best enjoyed on an empty stomach for maximum absorption, drink one bottle per day for 3 weeks to stimulate skin hydration, 6 weeks for skin smoothness and 9 weeks for skin firmness.

You can combine a bottle of Forte Ageless per day with Gold Collagen’s Hyaluronic Formula tablets to further boost hydration, and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to promote younger-looking skin, hair and nails.

Each tablet contains the optimal daily dose of hyaluronic acid alongside hydrolysed collagen, black pepper extract, zinc and vitamin C and D.

Hyaluronic Formula tablets will enhance the skin’s hydration and youthfulness, helping fight collagen depletion which begins from the age of 25, and supports the maintenance of healthy skin, hair, nails and joints.

Take one per day by adding into your Ageless routine in the afternoon or evening and enjoying a bottle of Forte Ageless first thing.

Learn more about Gold Collagen Forte Ageless and Hyaluronic Formula via the Gold Collagen website and use code HELLO10 at checkout for £10 off new orders at gold-collagen.com and boots.com. Gold Collagen is also available in Boots stores.