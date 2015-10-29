Top tips for a great winter skincare routine

Winter brings colder temperatures and harsher weather – which can wreak havoc on your skin. However, including a few tricks and trips into your skincare routine can not only help avoid dryness and redness, but keep your complexion as radiant as ever.

We take a look at the top 15 best winter skincare tips…

There are easy tricks to keep the harsh winter weather from damaging your skin

1. Moisturise daily and nightly

Cold conditions can strip skin of its natural moisture to make sure not to skip your skincare routine in the morning and at night. If you really don’t have the energy at the end of the day, find a moisturising make up remover that will do the job for you.

2. Wear SPF

UV damage can affect your skin all year round, especially if it snows and the sunlight glares back onto you. Try investing in a tinted moisturiser with SPF to use as your foundation.

3. Invest in a humidifier

Chances are you’ll have the heating on full blast at home, which will suck out any remaining moisture in the air. Invest in a humidifier and have it on at night when your skin does the most replenishing work.

4. Drink plenty of water

Don’t replace your eight glasses of water a day with hot chocolate and lattes. Make sure you stay hydrated in the winter months and your skin will thank you.

5. Avoid hot showers and baths

It may be very tempting to stay in the shower for twenty minutes enjoying the warmth but hot water can strip your skin of moisture. Try and limit showers and baths to ten minutes and keep the water mid to lukewarm.

Make sure to stay hydrated to keep your skin moisturised

6. Keep wrapped up

Your mum was right about layering up in wintertime. Wear a scarf that gives good coverage over your face and neck to avoid windburn.

7. Exfoliate your lips

Having lip balm handy is great for chapped lips but sometimes it might not do the job. To exfoliate a flaky pout, use a clean toothbrush and gently exfoliate to remove dead skin. Slather on nourishing lip balm afterwards to lock in moisture.

8. Use a good facial oil

In the summer you want to avoid oil-based products but in the winter they will do your skin a lot of good. Use a radiance boosting facial oil three times a week to banish dullness and replenish the top layers of your skin.

9. Eat your way to glowing skin

You may be craving comfort food at this time of year but make sure to get a good dose of vitamin A and C in your diet. Stock up on mangoes, sweet potatoes and broccoli which are all linked to keeping skin healthy.

Give your skin some pampering with regular facials

10. Apply face masks regularly

Winter weather puts your skin through a lot so give it some much-needed TLC once a week with a facial. Try a brightening complexion mask for consistent results.

11. Moisturise damp skin

As soon as you get out of the shower, blot your skin so it’s damp but not bone dry, then apply your moisturiser. Keep the bathroom door shut to lock in humidity to your skin too.

12. Use a hand cream regularly

Your hands also have to battle the elements so use a hand cream daily if your skin is regularly dry. Invest in a silicone-based one that won’t leave you with slippery fingers.

13. Avoid scratchy fabrics

Your favourite cosy jumper may be made of wool or synthetic fibres but it can dry out and irritate sensitive skin. Make sure to wear a soothing layer of comforting cotton underneath.

14. Make sure to exercise

Working up the motivation to workout in winter can be difficult but do it for your skin. Exercising regularly will improve circulation and give your skin more colour. If you’re going for a run make sure to wrap up to avoid windburn.

15. Look after your eyes

The thin skin around your eyes is particularly vulnerable in the winter months so use a good eye cream. For a natural remedy, place some cooled green tea bags on your lids for five minutes before you go to bed.

