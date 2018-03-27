Everything Khloe Kardashian used to tackle pregnancy stretch marks – and products start from £3.99

Loading the player...

Back in 2018, as Khloe Kardashian's due date was fast approaching – the Keeping up with the Kardashians star gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her self-care routine. Khloe had been incredibly open with fans about her pregnancy and documented her first baby journey on her social media platforms. In one Instagram Story, she revealed how she prevents stretchmarks.

She took to her Instagram account and showed every single product she used to give her body some much-needed TLC. She explained: "Yes it's a lot but I don’t use them all at once. I use different ones the day or every other day."

Amongst her favourite body products is the Palmers Cocoa Butter Tummy Butter Stretch Marks Cream which retails at just £3.99. The cream is a thick formula that offers the ultimate in hydration and conditions stretched skin in a jiffy.

The sister of Kim Kardashian also swears by Bio-Oil – a cult favourite celebrity product. It's universally praised for the way it treats scarred skin and is a great antidote for healing skin. It also has multi-uses too; just pop a couple of drops in running bath water for a top-toe hydrating treatment.

The 'Tummy Rub' by Mama Mio is an iconic product that contains refreshing ingredients including Shea Butter, coconut and rosehip oil which is known to soothe and soften skin.

