Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle have THIS is common when it comes to skincare The designer took to Instagram to reveal her beauty secrets

There's little we like more than when a mega celeb lets us in on their most treasured beauty and skincare secrets so it's no surprise that we were ecstatic to see the one and only Victoria Beckham detail her routine on Instagram for the whole world to see. Taking to the app on Monday evening, the designer revealed she was up at 3AM due to "crazy jet lag" but felt it was the perfect time to inject her skin with a little hydration. Talking to the camera, she applied a custom made strawberry-smelling mask by Melanie Grant and advised fans that whatever routine they use for their face, they should do the same for their neck so that maximum skincare benefits can be reaped.

Over the weekend, the designer also took the time to talk her fans through exactly how she takes care of her skin when travelling and it's a routine that consists of pre-flight care as well as in-flight care.

The 44-year-old began her story by announcing that she was visiting her go-to facialist, Sarah Chapman before her upcoming long-haul flight (she's currently in LA). The skin guru has worked with Victoria for years but has a roster of other a-listers on her books including the Duchess of Sussex. Victoria captioned a shot of herself lying in the salon with the caption, 'travel day tomorrow so I'm about to have a facial @skinesis to ensure my skin is super hydrated before a long flight'. Revealing the mix of products she relies on in the air, Victoria photographed the potions and lotions so that the labels could be clearly seen. Yes, we're going to copy everything.

Going further than the bog-standard product post however, she also revealed that she loves to take Omega-3 fish oil because it's "so good for the skin!!!". She has a point, the fatty acids in these fish oils play an essential role in the structure and appearance of the skin and can help to reduce signs of anything from acne to wrinkles.

At the end of the post, she joked by sharing images of her 100ml bags at security, writing: 'what do you mean I can't take two bags of liquids?!?!'. Yep, we ask the question each time we're there…