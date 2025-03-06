Jennifer Coolidge, 63, says this face firming wand 'does the work for you' & I need to try it

Calling all skincare fans: I think White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge just influenced me.

I’ve been looking for a budget-friendly, at-home light therapy treatment to try to boost my lately lifeless skin, and it turns out the hilarious and gorgeous 63-year-old apparently “loves” SolaWave’s 4-in-1 Skincare Wand, $169 / £122.50, which you can also shop on Amazon.



I have to admit the TikTok famous skincare wand has been on my radar for a while since I know that Nicole Kidman and more celebrities are fans, and it has been a go-to pre-red carpet treatment for a lot of awards shows.

© Getty The White Lotus star's go-tos include products from SolaWave, Beauty Pie and E.L.F.

So essentially the facial tool delivers four different types of skin treatments – red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth. The end goal? To reduce puffiness and tone your face and neck while stimulating and rejuvenating your skin.

in an interview with Glamour UK, Legally Blonde star Jennifer talked about the SolaWave before enthusing about beauty products that will give you “a glow on your face that can make you look like you just rolled around on the moon.” (Raise your hand if, like me, you just read that phrase in her voice.)

But I digress. A rolling-around-on-the-moon glow? That sounds amazing. I think she pushed me over the edge - and maybe into skincare orbit.

© Instagram / @jennifercoolidge The Legally Blonde star has a lot of affordable beauty faves

Of course though, A-list approval from the likes of Sydney Sweeney aside, I really needed to find out a bit more about the beauty wand, including reviews, ratings and what verified shoppers are saying - and whether it also works on darker skin.

The short answer is yes, there are lots of reviews from users of various skin tones, including on TikTok. And on the Solawave site the wand has a 4.8-star average. “I was debating whether to get this and I'm happy I did,” said one shopper. “Overall, it's simple to use and it's so relaxing. After 1 week, people pointed out that my face was glowing and it was brighter.”

And if you’re wondering if there are any other top-rated beauty buys in Jennifer’s arsenal, let me help you out: she loves the fresh-faced rosy look of Beauty Pie's Supercheek Cream Blush, $25 / £20, which she has worn on the red carpet, and of course the viral ELF Power Grip Primer, $10 / £7 which she famously promoted in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial.

For her body glow, Jennifer has heaped praise on Herbivore Botanicals’ Coco Rose Body Scrub, $40 / £36 - “that's the coconut oil with the rose body polish,” she explained to Glamour - and that bombshell hair? Well, for the 2023 SAG awards celebrity hairstylist Sami Knight used a Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler brush, $15.99 / £14 to create one of the star’s signature glam styles.

Everything that Jennifer chooses for her beauty bag seems to have one goal: a glamorous glow. "I put products on out of order. I put the primer on after my makeup, because I feel like it makes me look extra dewy,” she told People, adding that she loves to look like "I just walked up a flight of stairs."