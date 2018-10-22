Victoria Beckham has revealed her in-flight skincare secret – and you're going to want to get your hands on it So THAT'S her secret...

When you lead as busy a schedule as Victoria Beckham, jetting all over the world for business meetings, events and interviews, you're going to want to employ a few tricks in order to make sure all that airplane air and jet lag doesn't take too much of a toll on your skin. And on Monday the fashion designer took to her Instagram stories to reveal just what her can't-travel-without-it secret is. Victoria shared a picture on the social network of Skinade, a collagen liquid drink, which she captioned: "Remember to look after your skin and hydrate when travelling!" along with a sweet: "Good morning Sydney!" tagline.

Victoria shared this on Instagram

Skinade's manufacturers say the drink is designed to help care for your skin "from the inside out" and that it "can help to combat the effects of air conditioning and to help keep dry, dull skin moisturised, especially when travelling long haul". They claim it increases collagen in the bloodstream and also triggers the body's own production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, which aids skin hydration. Skinade is sold online in courses of 150ml bottle 30 (£105), 60 (£210) and 90 (£315) days and is also available in a 15ml travel sachet that you dilute in water.

Victoria is in Sydney along with husband David Beckham to join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on a royal tour of the country. The couple are due to make a scheduled appearance at the Invictus Games. They are being joined by their 16 year-old son, Romeo, but it's not yet known if their three other children – Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper – will join them. Leaving the airport, Victoria wore a black-and-white striped top teamed with skinny jeans and her trademark large sunglasses. She also posted a playful image of a Victoria Bitter beer bottle to show she had landed, along with the caption: "Kisses from VB in Sydney!".

