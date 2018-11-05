Victoria Beckham just spent £30,000 on this sporty addition to her Cotswolds house Lucky Romeo!

Victoria Beckham has spent an estimated £30,000 on installing an artificial grass tennis court at her Cotswolds home in a bid to help her 16-year-old son Romeo achieve his dreams of being a professional tennis player. The teenager looks set to follow in his dad’s footsteps with a career as an athlete, and his parents are supporting him every step of the way.

New photos reveal the couple have added the tennis court to the sprawling gardens at their country retreat as part of a wider renovation by three-time Chelsea Flower Show winner Marcus Barnett. David and Victoria plan to create a "fairytale" garden complete with a pergola, natural swimming pond and a fruit orchard, but the tennis court will be a practical addition that could boost their son’s chances of success.

Romeo has made no secret of his passion for tennis, and thanks to his parents contacts he has trained with the likes of Andy Murray and Grigor Dimitrov, who told HELLO! he believes the 16-year-old will "go far".

"Every time I'm in London, I try to [train] with him - it's something that I enjoy," he explained. "I've known him for some time right now. They [the Beckhams] are a great family. David and Victoria have also been very understanding, they ask me a lot of questions in regarding Romeo. It's just great to have such a nice relationship with them."

David and Victoria spend time at their Cotswolds home whenever they can, often spending weekends at the Grade II-listed barns with their children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. However, the property was recently the subject of an attempted burglary when the family were on their way to Australia for the Invictus Games in October.

Photos obtained by Mail Online show a gang of balaclava-clad men caught on CCTV, trying to scale the side of the property using a ladder and peering into the mansion. They were chased away and police were immediately called to the £6million home. According to the report, guests at the nearby Soho Farmhouse also spotted the thieves and ran to scare them off.

