This is the secret to Lorraine Kelly's incredible glowing skin

Doesn't Lorraine Kelly have the most beautiful skin? The star has certainly got the glow – and we think you'll agree that lately, she's been looking even more incredible than ever. We're desperate to know her skincare secrets, so we caught up with Lorraine's hair and makeup artist, Helen Hand, who takes care of all the presenter's looks on screen and on the red carpet. But first thing's first – according to Helen, it's Lorraine's happiness and positive attitude that gives her that radiant glow. Aww.

"Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty," says Helen. "Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh [Webster] styling her so well has made such a difference - and just being happy!"

Since this pair have been working together for nearly 20 years, we're not surprised they're so close – and Helen reveals that Lorraine is always "easy-going" about makeup and trusts her completely. So what about that glowing skin? "Lorraine does have beautiful skin naturally so for the show I don't really use a primer or prep the skin," Helen says. "But when we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a light coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

As for base, Lorraine's go-to is Chanel. "I love Chanel, they always seem to get it right," her MUA adds. "It covers without being heavy or pasty looking, leaving the skin radiant. For Lorraine's show I use Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Foundation in number 50. And for shoots I would use the Chanel Sublimage, which has a silky finish."

To finish the skin, it's all about setting in the right place, using a combination of cream and powder products. Helen says: "I use Tom Ford cream blush which comes in a duo. Half is a beautiful soft illuminator which creates a natural glow - I mix it with the cream blush which has a hint of colour to it and isn't overpowering.

"Generally I powder around the face to seal the makeup, but I avoid the cheek area with powder so I get the illuminating glow which gives a really youthful finish," she continues. "I keep the illuminator or highlighter on the cheeks and a little into the apple area of the cheeks - but not too high. For small areas, I use a large eyeshadow brush to work translucent powder into the skin so I don't matte the skin too much."

