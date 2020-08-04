Trinny Woodall has announced a rare 24hr summer beauty sale on Trinny London

We have some good news! For 24 hours only, ending at 8am Wednesday morning, Trinny Woodall is offering 10% off all Trinny London products on site. We've got to say, a Trinny London sale is extremely rare - and if you're a customer who shops on Trinny's infamous beauty site a lot, you'll want to stock up. If you're a new customer, this is a perfect time too try out one of Trinny's bestselling hero products such as Miracle Blur or BFF Cream, which are both now at a discounted price.

Trinny obviously loves all of her products - they are her babies and she speaks about them on her popular Instagram channel with passion and infectious enthusiasm - but these are the products she uses nearly all the time.

Shop Trinny's hero makeup products...

The BFF Cream is the award-winning skin perfector - the ideal product to wear to give your skin a little oomph. Trinny said during a five-minute makeover video: "It covers just enough, and gives you a morning glow … There's an evenness, and a tiny bit of colour. This is going to change your life." What's more, it gets sold every 23 seconds.

BFF Cream, £35 (before 'SUMMERSALE' discount), Trinny London

Another hero product is the Miracle Blur. We know why this product has been given this name - miracle by name, miracle by nature. "When I was making the formulation for Miracle Blur I had very bad acne between the ages 13 and 27," Trinny said. "I've got now, as an adult, pitting. There are some women I've put on this product and they've burst into tears."

This has proven to be so popular it sells out constantly and has been described as a hero product for everyone.

Miracle Blur, £26 (before 'SUMMERSALE' discount), Trinny London

You might want to add a Lip2Cheek to your virtual basket - Trinny said this is a product that's ideal for mask wearers - as it's matte - and perfect for giving your lips a little stain that will leave you looking gorgeous when you take off your face mask. This gets sold every 15 seconds, with the most popular shade being Veebee.

Lip2Cheek, £25 (before 'SUMMERSALE' discount), Trinny London

Trinny doesn't wear fake tan - but she does give her skin a little pick-me-up with Golden Glow - which is a sheer, gel-based bronzer that will give you an effortless, sun-kissed warmth. Golden Glow is a little pot of sunshine.

Golden Glow, £25 (before 'SUMMERSALE' discount), Trinny London

Decisions decisions! Which Trinny London hero product will you buy today? Discounts will be applied with the code SUMMERSALE.

