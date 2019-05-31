Victoria Beckham swears by THIS £7 beauty product *Adds to basket*

Victoria Beckham gives us major skin envy – with her flawless complexion and vast array of expensive beauty products, it would take a very healthy bank balance to emulate her beauty cabinet. So imagine our joy when she revealed one of the products she can't live without costs less than £10.

The secret to Victoria's amazing skin

Now we've been told that face wipes are a big no-no when it comes to cleansing your face, but when VB admits that she uses them on her skin and recommends a brand that she actually uses, we tend to sit up and listen. The fashion designer revealed that she's a huge fan of Bioderma Sensibio Wipes and will use them regularly to take her make-up off – but the best news is that a pack of 25 will only set you back £7.20 at Boots. The wipes are also said to be an excellent, gentle option for those who suffer with sensitive skin, especially around the eyes.

Victoria confessed to Into The Gloss: "The only face wipes that actually take off all my makeup are the Bioderma ones. I always use a cleanser after, but these wipes really get everything off." And if that wasn't music enough to your ears, then the former Spice Girl revealed another budget beauty buy that lives in her skincare haul – Weleda Skin Food, a nourishing moisturiser that’s especially beneficial to people with dry and rough skin.

She added: "My body secret is Weleda Skin Food. What I love about it is that it’s not particularly expensive and you can find it anywhere. The formula is so thick and buttery. When I have a tan, I’ll mix it with coconut oil—the same you use to cook with—and cover my entire body with it. I suppose some people may not like the greasiness, but it helps me hold on to the colour. And by the time I leave the house, I feel as if it’s really sunk in. Like my skin’s had a good drink. I go through so many of these…I wish they had bigger ones."

