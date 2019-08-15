Do you have a neck skincare regime? This is why you need one Thin and delicate, the skin on your neck needs some TLC...

You might have a finely tuned skincare routine for your face but are you – like many of us – neglecting your neck? According to Elizabeth Arden, only a third of women between the ages of 30 and 59 use a neck or chest treatment, yet the skin in this area is thinner than the skin on your face and loses firmness with age. A recent survey by Mintel found that 32% of UK women are concerned about the look of their neck, rising to 44% of women aged 55 and over.

According to Nathalie Broussard, Shiseido’s scientific communication director: "The neck doesn’t produce as much sebum as the face, making the skin prone to dryness. It’s also exposed to constant movement and, unlike facial skin, the neck does not adhere directly to subcutaneous tissue or muscles. Therefore, as it loosens, lines increase in number and become deeper and broader."

Dermatologists point out that, in addition, we often forget to apply SPF below the chin. "The precautions we take to protect and correct on the face aren’t necessarily as habitual on the neck and chest,” explains Dr Howard Murad, dermatologist and founder of Murad skincare.

"And these areas are actually more exposed to environmental factors than other areas of the body. This leads to visible signs of ageing." Brits, on average, also look down to check their phones every 12 minutes, leading to a rise in so-called "tech neck" – increased horizontal lines and sagging.

With this in mind, the rise in products formulated for the neck is no surprise. But why do we need a targeted treatment for this area? "While there is a crossover with face and body treatments," says Dr Murad, "formulations that focus on retexturising the surface, replumping the skin barrier and firming can specifically address the needs of the neck and chest areas."

This autumn, The Light Salon, known for its express LED skin treatments in London, is launching an innovative at-home LED "bib"; it will emit deep, penetrating wavelengths designed to renew tissue and stimulate collagen around the neck and chest. In the meantime, here’s our pick of the latest results-driven topical treatments…

Here are some of our hero neck creams from high-street to high-end...

Extend your skincare regime with one of these products...

SHOP: Benefiance Concentrated Neck Contour Treatment, £80, Shiseido

This formula forms a flexible film over the skin to reduce the appearance of creases.

SHOP: Pro-Collagen Definition Face & Neck Serum, £92, Elemis

A blend of plant stem cells targets loss of density to nurture more supple skin.

SHOP: Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gel, £35 for 4, Skyn

Apply for ten minutes weekly to brighten skin and blue the appearance of horizontal lines.

SHOP: Laboratories Firming Booster Serum, £38, No 7

Target a slack jawline and the contours of your neck by massaging in with the applicator.

SHOP: Prevage Anti-Aging Neck and Décolleté Firm and Repair Cream, £92, Elizabeth Arden

An antioxidant blend fends off free radicals to protect against future skin damage.

SHOP: Neovadiol Phytosculpt Neck & Face Contours, £30, Vichy

This balm works to instantly brighten and tighten and then strengthen the skin barrier long-term.

SHOP: Confidence in a Neck Cream, £42, It Cosmetics

A nourishing, smoothing cream packed with elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid.

SHOP: Age Perfect Face, Neck & Décolleté SPF15, £12.99, L’Oréal Paris

A lightweight cream - containing UV filters - to hydrate and even skin tone.

SHOP: Rejuvenating Lift for Neck and Décolleté, £68, Murad

This treatment aims to smoothe and refine texture and tackle age spots and discolouration.