Victoria Beckham reveals the skincare product husband David always steals from her We probably would too…

Victoria Beckham has amazing skin, there's no denying it. So if we're able to get our hands on a product that's going to help us mere mortals achieve her 'lit-from-within' glow, then we're buying it! Turns out, we're not the only ones who want a little helping hand from what VB is selling, her husband David does too. The fashion designer admitted that David has become so "addicted" to her new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, he's often pinching her supply for himself.

"David is addicted to this and I truly believe this is the most incredible product you can use," she wrote on her website on the eve of her beauty collection’s latest launch, the Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. "I’ve tried so many serums, but it wasn’t until I did my research that I realised that the majority of what’s out there is really dated. That’s how we came up with the phrase '1990 called. It wants your serum back.'" The resulting product, "is a truly modern serum. The technology science behind it is incredible and I can really notice a difference in my pore size and fine lines".

Victoria Beckham raves about her new serum

Victoria once again teamed up with Professor Augustinus Bader for her second skincare launch. The pair collaborated last year on her Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, and her brand new serum is powered by Augustinus' patented TFC8® technology. Developing this product in collaboration with the professor was "an exciting and challenging process", said Victoria. "I have now thrown out every other serum I had," she added.

Victoria has collaborated again with Professor Augustinus Bader

VB uses the serum during the day underneath her priming moisturizer for an even more enhanced glow. At night though, her routine is a bit more generous. "After cleansing, I completely cover my face in Power Serum, making sure I also get my neck and chest area," she added. "I notice a difference in the quality of my skin. It’s great to find a product where you can actually see a difference—it really works." We're sold!

