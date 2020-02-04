Victoria Beckham just dropped her latest skincare product - and it's just what we need The former Spice Girl has teamed up again with Professor Augustinus Bader

Victoria Beckham just dropped the latest addition to her skincare range – and it's something we really need in our lives. The fashion designer has once again teamed up with Professor Augustinus Bader to bring us the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, the "first rejuvenating, reparative, defensive serum powered by Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® technology" – and while it's a little expensive at £180 for a 30ml bottle, it certainly sounds like it's worth its price tag.

Victoria's new Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum

Sharing the news on the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram page, VB said: "Our POWER SERUM will visibly transform your skin. Power Serum balances your skin’s microbiome and strengthens the skin’s barrier function to keep beneficial nutrients in and harmful aggressors out. This leaves your skin stronger, healthier and visibly transformed. Fast-paced environments affect our skin health daily with pollution from traffic, blue light exposure from laptops + phones, and city smog. Take a moment and empower your skin from morning till night and bring out your skin’s radiance while also protecting it from harmful elements."

Victoria's new Power Serum is out now!

The fashion designer also shared a clip of herself in her bathroom, raving about the powers of her new serum, she said: "It’s finally here!! So excited for you all to try my NEW POWER SERUM!! The science behind this serum is incredible and I can really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes. I absolutely love it and can’t wait to see what you think! x Kisses VB."

Last year, Victoria and Augustinus teamed up to launch her first skincare product, the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer. Announcing the news to her 27.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader. I have been working on this for a long long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love. Launching this Tuesday 19th November @victoriabeckhambeauty."

