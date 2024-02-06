17 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking about the cute and unique presents she'll love

Valentine's Day falls on 14 February, and in 2024 it will take place on a Wednesday. Now's the time to start planning the Valentine's Day gift for the woman in your life. Trust us, you don't want to be roaming the supermarket on the weekend before like all the other hopeless gift givers.

Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important gift of love. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all!

How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts

Valentine's Day isn't about spending a vast amount of money on someone. We might have a few suggestions at a higher price point, but the majority of the gift suggestions are affordable. Personal wish lists: If Jake Gyllenhaal is reading this, scroll down for some great ideas of what the writer of this article is after for Valentine's Day.

The best Valentine's Day gifts for her

We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.

