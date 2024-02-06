17 Valentine's Day gifts for her - we're talking about the cute and unique presents she'll love

Valentine's Day falls on 14 February, and in 2024 it will take place on a Wednesday. Now's the time to start planning the Valentine's Day gift for the woman in your life. Trust us, you don't want to be roaming the supermarket on the weekend before like all the other hopeless gift givers.
Whether you're shopping for a loved one or getting some ideas for your own potential gift, we've compiled some of our favourite ideas for that all-important gift of love. Whether it's heart-shaped jewellery, sensual scents, stunning beauty buys, or champers, we've got it all!
How we chose the best Valentine's Day gifts
- Valentine's inspired: This might have some cheesy Valentine's Day gifts in because that's what the day is all about. This isn't about practical gifts! It's a time for giving gifts that are sentimental, romantic and possibly a little bit sexy.
- Cheap & cheerful: Valentine's Day isn't about spending a vast amount of money on someone. We might have a few suggestions at a higher price point, but the majority of the gift suggestions are affordable.
The best Valentine's Day gifts for her
Harvey Nichols Valentine's Hamper
A Harvey Nichols Valentine's gift box would make any woman swoon - and I'm talking from experience here. If you want to make a grand romantic gesture in style, this is how you do it.
Inside you'll find a Kir Royale cocktail, made with Premier Cru Brut Champagne and Crème de Cassis. Together you can then tuck into Strawberry Clotted Cream Biscuits and heart-shaped Marc de Champagne truffles.
Valentine's Red Rose Gift Bag
Red roses? You can't go wrong. If you want more options, these are the best Valentine's Day roses to surprise her with.
What's included in this gift? You get 22 stems including red roses, white waxflower and a gift bag. So cute.
Kate Spade New York Heart Bag
If she loves fashion, and she loves her bright accessories, this will make her day. A cross-body is perfect if you want to carry your important things without all the bulk.
Hotel Chocolat Valentine's Chocolates
These chocolates are beautifully arranged in a heart-shaped box, so they arrive ready to give to your loved one. Whether you’re planning on showing up at their door with a box of chocolates and a bouquet of flowers or want to have as dessert on date night.
Sexy Time Game
Valentine's gifts can be fun, too! Spin the passion and choose an exploration card to explore. The five arousing categories include Kiss, Share, Touch, and Show and there are eight Wild Cards. Take it in turns on Valentine's eve.
Skims Valentine's Collection
SKIMS is renowned for its flattering and comfortable designs – all created and modelled by founder Kim Kardashian. The Seamless Sculpt thong bodysuit is one of the shapewear label’s most beloved silhouettes to date, thanks to technical stretch fabric that both smooths and contours – the perfect invisible foundation to any ensemble. The pink edition for Valentine's is limited edition so she's going to love it.
Chanel Must Have Red Nail Polish
Julia from @paintedbyjools is a big fan of Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour In Pompier to create adorable hearts on a low key manicure. She said: "I used the shade Pompier and dotting tool to apply two little dots onto the centre of the nail. Connect dots to form the heart using a fine liner brush."
If your wife or girlfriend loves her nail art, she's going to love this luxury polish.
M&S Afternoon Tea Gift Set
Mark the day of lurve by sending this afternoon tea hamper to your lady. This scrumptious gift includes Devon scones to enjoy with Elsanta strawberry jam, Cornish clotted cream and luxury tea. You've also got a red velvet cake, mini macaroons and Bellante pink prosecco to make a toast with. Delicious!
Valentine's Lego
This is a gift for all the creative ladies out there. These easy-to-assemble artificial flowers come with two red blooms, green leaves, and length-adjustable stems, making them versatile additions to any setting. Say you love her with flowers, but in a cool unique way.
Tom Ford Sunlit Rose Lip Balm
If your girlfriend is obsessed with the beauty girlies on TikTok she'll recognise this iconic Tom Ford Lip Balm - as it trended on there just before Christmas, causing a huge sell-out. If she missed out on bagging the glittery lip balm back then, it's back in stock for Valentine's Day.
Heart-Shaped Pasta
To celebrate February, La Tua Pasta has created a limited edition heart-shaped pasta with their most popular fillings.
The heart-shaped pasta packs (250g, serving 1 -2), can be bought individually (from £7), or paired to create the perfect dish with accompaniments including sage butter or spicy tomato sauce, depending on which pasta-filling you choose.
Choose from:
Wild Mushroom (sage butter, ve)
British crab + mascarpone (lemon butter)
Italian Sausage (spicy tomato sauce)
Black truffle + ricotta (truffle butter, v)
The Night We Met Map
Such a romantic gift idea! A custom star map print personalised to your relationship - the perfect way to remember a special moment in time
To make the star map, you will need the date and location of where you were. You can pick from four difference colours, night, dusk, dawn and day.
Ferrero Rocher Valentine's Edition
Ferrero Rocher has been shared and devoured by chocolate lovers for over 35 years. This Valentine's edition is a medium heart-shaped box containing 10 Ferrero Rocher chocs dressed in sparkling gold - it’s made to accompany flowers this Valentine’s Day.
Amazon Funny Candle
If you met online, this cute funny candle is the perfect gift for her - and it'll definitely make her smile. And who doesn't love a candle?! The room will be filled with the faint scent of lavender which is a great relaxing scent.
Heart Huggie Earrings
Express your love with these gorgeous I Heart You earrings. Made of 18K gold plated metal, these heart-shaped earrings are the perfect gift for your special someone.
Baked By Steph Valentine's Cookie
If your girlfriend has a celebrity crush on Timothee Chalamet (join the club!) this sweet treat is adorned with the Hollywood actor’s gorge face and even features a puntastic message. Talk about a clever cookie.
We want to be completely transparent – the HELLO! Loves badge indicates a paid product placement in this article, but we only recommend products that we believe in and think you would love to discover and shop.