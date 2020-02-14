Bella Hadid swears by THIS £12 sheet mask for London Fashion Week - and she's not the only one Candice Swanepoel and Victoria Beckham are also big fans...

Fashion Month never fails to deliver the latest style trends, but one other thing we’ve discovered this season is a new A-list skincare secret. Celebrity models Candice Swanepoel and Bella Hadid are amongst the A-list clan using sought-after skincare masks from luxury brand 111SKIN, in a bid to get them runway-ready.

As a go-to skincare brand for those wanting to prep skin with a breathable, healthy base, this skincare brand had people talking at New York Fashion Week, and we predict the same will happen over London Fashion Week. Nailing a skincare base is imperative when it comes to runway shows, especially when the models are jetting in from all over, working long hours and getting little sleep. Face and eye masks have long been popular backstage, thanks for their quick-fix ability to hydrate tired skin, and their speed of application. So, it's no surprise that models are desperate to get all the help they can.

Candice Swanepoel was spotted using the Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask from 111SKIN

Backstage at the Oscar de la Renta show at NYFW, 111SKIN’s Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask was used to prep Candice Swanepoel ahead of her runway walk. It only needs to be left on for around 20 minutes to reach its full efficiency, making it perfect for a quick skincare boost.

Bella Hadid got runway-ready with the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask from 111SKIN

Similarly, Bella Hadid was spotted backstage at Brandon Maxwell using 111SKIN's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask ahead of seeing makeup artists who created her breath-taking makeup look. This eye mask is ideal for those prone to fine lines and darkness around the eye area or someone who wants a refreshed, plump and hydrated result.

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham just dropped her latest skincare product - and it's just what we need

Best of all, 111SKIN isn’t just reserved for celebrities – the price point is totally affordable, at £12 for an eye mask and £20 for a face mask. Add them into your weekly skincare routine for an added moisture boost. Trust us: you’ll never look back.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.