Best under eye masks for puffy eyes and dark circles - Including Jessica Alba & Victoria Beckham's faves

Many of us (myself included) struggle with dark circles and puffy eyes - even when we do manage to get a solid eight hours sleep! But if you’re looking for a bit of extra help in the under-eye department, eye masks or patches can help!

But what exactly are the benefits and how can you get the most out of them - plus wich ones actually work? We spoke to aesthetician Kimberley Medd, skincare expert and head of Clinic at online beauty retailer Face The Future to get the lowdown.

Why should we have skincare eye masks in our beauty regime?

Kimberley tells us: “Eye masks are a crucial addition to any beauty regime because the skin around our eyes is particularly delicate and prone to signs of ageing, such as fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. The targeted ingredients in eye masks help to hydrate, soothe, and rejuvenate this sensitive area. Incorporating eye masks can lead to a visibly refreshed and youthful appearance, making them an essential tool for maintaining healthy skin.”

Tips for getting the most out of your under-eye beauty patches

Kimberley's top tips.....

To maximise the benefits of eye masks, it is important to begin with a clean face to ensure that the active ingredients in the eye mask can penetrate through the skin effectively.

For an added cooling effect, pop your eye masks in the refrigerator before use as this helps reduce puffiness and provides a refreshing sensation.

When applying an eye mask, make sure to follow the recommended wearing time as leaving it on for too long can sometimes cause the mask to dry out and can actually reverse its hydrating effects.

After removing the mask, gently massage the remaining serum into your skin to enhance absorption and improve circulation.

I would recommend incorporating eye masks into your routine regularly, ideally 2-3 times a week, to see continuous improvement in the appearance of your under-eye area.

Any you recommend, and why?

“I recommend the Medik8 Illuminating Eye Balm as this innovative product acts as both a treatment and a concealer. It contains a blend of peptides and antioxidants to combat dark circles and puffiness while providing a subtle tint to brighten the eye area. It's an excellent choice for those looking for an all-in-one solution to refresh and protect the delicate skin around the eyes.

"I would also recommend the Augustinus Bader The Eye Patches as these luxurious eye masks are infused with Hyaluronic Acid to deeply hydrate and brighten the under-eye area. They help reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness whilst leaving skin looking radiant, making them perfect for a pre-event pick-me-up or a everyday glow.”

How we chose the best under-eye patches

Price: We wanted to cater for all budgets in this roundup, from those looking for a luxury product to use before a big event like a wedding to beauty fans looking for an affordable under eye mask they can use regularly without breaking the bank

I asked the Shopping team of experts for the under eye patches and the brands they’ve used and loved. We don’t recommend something unless we rate it and we know it works Expert opinion: We spoke to to aesthetician Kimberley Medd, skincare expert and head of Clinic at online beauty retailer Face The Future to get her personal recommendations and what to look for in an eye mask. Scroll down for more info on Kimberley and why you should trust her.

Best under eye masks for reducing puffy eyes, dark circles and wrinkles

Rodial Bee Venom Jelly Eye patches © Rodial £15 at Rodial Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 1 pair / 4 pairs

Active ingredients: Ethically sourced bee venom, Vitamin C

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? No Leanne Bayley, HELLO!'s Head of Lifestyle & Commerce, says: “I'm not really a fan of sheet masks - they're too cold for my liking - but under-eye masks, those I can do. I'm not loyal to any particular brand, but I have recently tried Rodial's premium gold jelly under-eye masks ahead of my friend's wedding. They're not as expensive as others on the market but when you need a little pamper, an under-eye mask is what you need. "These are so cooling and so refreshing - I looked tired after a day of travelling and I wanted to look as refreshed as possible. "These under-eye masks feature 3-in-1 plant-derived Eyeliss complex, designed to combat the appearance of under eye puffiness and leave skin feeling more elastic. "They contain ethically sourced bee venom melittin peptides, known for firming, lifting and smoothing the delicate eye area. The masks are also enriched with VitaDark under eyes are revitalised with luminosity from the Vitamin C-rich serum, revealing a rejuvenated and bright-eyed look. I'll definitely be buying them again.”

Grace & Stella Energising Eye Masks © Grace & Stella Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 24 pairs

Active ingredients: Chondrus Crispus powder, Hyaluronic Acid

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Katherine Robinson, HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor, says: “I decided to give under eye masks a go, and picked these ones purely because they were Amazon’s best seller - with over 21k positive reviews. I wasn't disappointed! For a start, you get 24 pairs in the pack, which is great value for money compared to some of the more expensive brands, and they are clean, vegan-friendly and paraben and sulfate free. I keep them in the fridge and put them on in the morning before I have my breakfast. After 15-20 minutes you remove them and pat the residue into your skin - no need to rinse. "The brand describe them as an energy drink for your eyes, and I agree. I definitely notice the skin feeling firmer and looking better after I’ve used them. I’ve since found out Jessica Alba uses them - and if it helps my skin to look even half as good as hers, I'll be happy!”

Soap & Glory Puffy Eye Attack Under Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches © Soap & Glory Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 1 pair

Active ingredients: Botanical Peptides, Cucumber Fruit Juice, Liquorice Root Extract

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Carla Challis, HELLO!'s Commerce Partnerships Editor, says: "I always have the Soap & Glory eye masks in my bathroom cabinet as they're so affordable, and just the thing to pop on before a night out or an early morning start. They're super hydrating and super cooling, with cucumber fruit juice and liquorice root extract, and I apply them after a shower while I'm getting ready. They leave my eyes feeling much more awake and the skin plump, making my under eyes a better canvas for my makeup."

111skin Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask © 111skin Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 1 pair / 8 pairs

Active ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Peptide Complex, Retinol, Argireline

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Laura Sutcliffe, HELLO! Online Fashion & Beauty Editor says: “I absolutely love the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks. They are expensive but they really do make me look well-rested, fast. They sit really well under the eyes because they contain retinol; your skin feels so hydrated when you remove them after 15 minutes or so. I find makeup applies so much better after I've used these. Also, Victoria Beckham is a fan, so you know you're in good company!”



Eclat Skin London Vitamin C Hydro Gel Eye Pads © Eclat Skin London Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 5 pairs

Active ingredients: Aloe leaf juice, Green Tea leaf extract, Lime, Chicory root extract, Vitamin C

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Editor’s Note: "If you’re looking for a mid-price eye mask, Eclat Skin’s masks are a good option. The brand launched the range especially with people living in large cities in mind - so the list of active ingredients is specially formulated to care for skin that’s been impacted by pollution and stress. You get five pairs of Vitamin C-infused hydrogel masks for your money."



Garnier Moisture Bomb Hyaluronic Acid And Orange Juice Hydrating Brightening Eye Sheet Mask © Garnier Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 1 pair

Active ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Orange Juice

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Editor’s Note: “Looking for a budget eye mask? This is a great choice. Garnier is a brand that just does budget beauty well - and you know you can count on the quality being up to scratch. It’s enriched with orange juice and hyaluronic acid for an instant boost and to fight puffy eyes and dark circles, acting like a hydration wrap that continuously diffuses the effects of the serum, intensely hydrating and refreshing skin. Reviews give these a big thumbs up for price, effectiveness and being easy to apply and remove.



111skin Cryo De-puffing Eye Mask © 111skin Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 1 pair / 8 pairs

Active ingredients: Seaweed, Vitamin E, Peptide Complex

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Online Wellness Editor says: “When I was younger I used to put teaspoons from the fridge on my eyes to depuff them. These 111 Skin eye masks do that in a far more high end way, taking down puffiness as well as reviving dull skin. Much like the teaspoons of yesteryear, I keep these in the fridge for an extra cooling hit with the seaweed included calming inflammation and making me look bright-eyed even when I'm exhausted.”



Skin Republic Collagen Hydrogel Under Eye masks © Skin Republic Suitable for: All skin types

Number of patches: 3 pairs

Active ingredients: Collagen

Mask type: Hydrogel

Suitable for vegans? Yes Editor's Note: "Skin Republic’s hydrogel under eye masks are a popular choice for beauty fans who are wanting to combat wrinkles. They’re infused with collagen and other vitamins which diminish the appearance of dark circles and in a clinical test, number of wrinkles were reduced by 13% and the wrinkle size was reduced by 12%"

Meet the expert

© Face The Future

Head of Clinic at online beauty retailer, Face The Future, rooted in real expertise, Kimberley Medd is a highly qualified aesthetician with over 22 years’ experience working in the beauty, cosmetics, and aesthetics industries. Over the years, Kimberley dedicated herself to mastering advanced skincare treatments and developing personalised regimens that cater to the unique needs of her clients. At Face The Future, Kimberley leads a team of skilled professionals committed to providing cutting-edge skincare solutions and exceptional client care. Kimberley’s goal is to empower individuals to achieve their best skin through education, innovation, and a tailored approach to skincare.