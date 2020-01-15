Mrs Hinch is a big fan of the Skinny Tan range - and you can buy it in Superdrug

Sophie Hinchliffe - or more commonly known as her Instagram handle Mrs Hinch - has changed our kitchens for the better; introducing us to some incredible cleaning products we never thought we'd want. And now, she is giving us handy tips on how to revamp our bathroom cabinet's content, too! The blonde beauty - who hails from Essex - revealed her favourite fake tan to her 3 million followers and unsurprisingly, it's a bargain. Sharing a snap on her Instagram Stories of a bottle of Skinny Tan's 'Tan & Tone Oil DARK', she said of the product: "I've noticed so many messages this morning asking what fake tan I use. Must be because my hands are suddenly really tanned! I haven't had the time to tan in weeks, so I feel like I've come back from holiday today, but this is the one guys! I buy it online, it's amazing. And sometimes they have really good offers on. I apply it with a tanning glove! Hope this helps." Speaking of offers - she's right - you can buy this very formula from Superdrug for £15.98 - down from £23.99. Result!

Sophie shared a snap of her fave fake tan

Talking about her love of inexpensive beauty buys, the mother-of-one said recently: "I just love finding random, reasonably-priced products that actually work, instead of those that are popular because of the name and cost a small fortune!"

Tan Tan & Tone Oil DARK, £15.98, Skinny Tan @ Superdrug

At the start of 2020 - she shared her most-used beauty buys from 2019. "So what are your top two beauty products from 2019 that you'll be taking in 2020 guys? These are mine! They're fab!" Her top picks were the VO Gold Hydroglow Cream - which you can pick up for £25.99 - as well as a tube of Superdrug's Vitamin E Nourishing Eye Cream, which retails for just £3.50.

