David Beckham reveals he gets the same collagen facials as wife Victoria David is open about his skincare routine, and we love him for it

Like his wife Victoria, David Beckham loves his skincare - and isn't afraid to admit that he likes to have a facial from time to time. The star, 44, recently shared more about his beauty regime with fans, revealing that he had been to visit celebrity facialist Nilam Holmes for a treatment. "Don't do it very often but had the most amazing facial from @nilamholmes," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Thank you so much for a real treat. Don't I look fresh?"

David posted on his Instagram Story about his facial with Nilam, which she later reposted

It was later revealed that David had chosen to have a non-invasive 'collagenwave' skin tightening facial - a treatment that is also loved by Amanda Holden and none other than his wife Victoria. Heart Radio host Amanda and her co-presenter Ashley Roberts even chatted about the procedure on their breakfast show, adding that the treatment uses radio frequency energy to stimulate collagen. Swanky!

Nilam, who also performs the facial for Victoria, has worked with Christine Lampard and Eva Longoria in the past, too. She wrote on her own Instagram page: "Great to hear @iamashleyroberts @jamie.theakston @noholdenback discussing David Beckham's facial treatment with me on @thisisheart! I always use the non invasive collagenwave skin tightening machine as the core of most of my facial treatments! I mean who doesn't need a bit of tightening!"

She then joked: "Amanda has always been one of my lovely regulars for the @cwave_official treatment. You would never know she is really 82!"

David also proved he likes to take care of his skin at home in a recent photograph shared by son Brooklyn, which showed the father of four sporting under-eye sheet masks as he kissed Brooklyn on the cheek on his birthday. The family celebrated with a huge party for the 21-year-old, so we don't blame David for wanting to get some skin prep in - or perhaps it was a much-needed boost for the morning after!

We wonder where David's favourite under-eye masks are from?

The star is also the face of his own skincare line, House 99, and said in 2019 that he had started to become interested in products. He told Into The Gloss: "I never used to use face wash, apart from using my wife's products. I never used to make the time to do that. Now I have a face wash, I have a mask, a scrub. And it's so much more acceptable - guys find it much more natural to talk about their products that they use, and what they do to look after their skin and their hair, and the way they want to look. I'm very excited about that." Amen, David!