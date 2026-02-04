Kaley Cuoco, 40, packs this skin plumping $10 face mask in her carry-on

Kaley Cuoco's beauty has always felt effortless, and never more so than now when she's been showcasing her laidback, yet polished style during the promo of her new mystery thriller, Vanished.

The Big Bang Theory actress has the sort of radiant, natural looking beauty that so many of us want to emulate and truth be told, it all starts with her glowing, dewy skin. Kaley's long-time makeup artist, Jamie Greenberg, has revealed how the star keeps her complexion looking so plump and hydrated, even after hours of press junkets and flights.

AT A GLANCE Kaley Cuoco stars in the new Prime Video mystery thriller, Vanished, with Sam Claflin.

The 40-year-old was spotted treating her skin to a jelly face mask aboard a recent flight.

We tracked down Kaley's skincare secret - and it's the budget-friendly medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Mask, $9.99 £11.99.

It's no surprise that celebrity makeup artist Jamie had Kaley pop on a hydrating face mask while flying. Flying is notorious for drying out the skin and what better way to keep it plump and juicy - and red carpet ready - than by wearing one?

© Instagram Kaley stars in new mystery thriller series, Vanished

Jamie handily linked to the face mask in question, and it's ID-ed as the medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Mask, $9.99 / £11.99.

The one-time use mask is easy to slip on while you're whiling away the hours on a flight. Sure, your seatmates might give you a glance but they'll be the ones jealous when you arrive at your destination with glowing, youthful looking complexion.

KALEY'S SKIN FIX: medicube Salmon DNA PDRN Pink Collagen Jelly Mask © medicube $9.99 AT AMAZON US £11.99 AT AMAZON UK

What sets this mask apart from others? Well the price for one, it's super affordable. Secondly, the ingredients. Salmon DNA is a hot trending ingredient in skincare at the moment, and this mask is infused with it in a way that actually strengthens the skin's natural barrier.

© Instagram Kaley Cuoco and her longtime MUA, Jamie Greenberg, prep their skin with medicube's jelly mask on board a flight

As well as strengthening the skin's barrier, the ingredients are designed to even skin tone, shrink enlarged pores and leave the skin with a glass-like glow.

For best results, the mask can be left on overnight (on cleansed skin) or for 3-4 hours; as the ingredients sink into the skin, the pink mask becomes transparent.

© AGC Studios/Fragile Films/MGM+ Sam Claflin as Tom Parker, Kaley Cuoco as Alice Monroe in Vanished

The reviews

Amazon shoppers are snapping up these masks, with many commenting that they now use it as part of their weekly skincare routine, or for pre-party prep.

"It’s like giving your skin a big drink of water!" wrote one shopper. "What I love most about this mask is how nourishing it feels - perfect for when your skin needs a pick-me-up, especially after a long day or during harsh weather."

Another commented: "I wake up with skin that has been blessed by a thousand angels. Glowing, smooth, radiant - hydration dreams come true!"

On the whole, reviews are emphatically positive with only a handful mentioning a few downsides of the mask.

Pros:

Amazon shoppers reported radiant, glowing skin post-use

Easy to use

Sulfate / paraben free

Cons:

Some found the ingredients too 'sticky'

Single-use

Has to be left on for at least three hours

Budget-Friendly Alternative

These are already on the more affordable end of skincare, and finding even cheaper alternatives isn't easy. Amazon stocks the YAFUSIPE Salmon DNA PDRN Collagen Face Mask, costing $12.99 for 10 masks. These score 4.4 out of five, so could be worth a try if you want to give salmon skincare a go.

