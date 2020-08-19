Sam Faiers reveals she suffers from adult acne in heartfelt message The former TOWIE star was met with praise

Sam Faiers was met with praise on Tuesday when she shared a heartfelt post, revealing that she has been suffering from adult acne since giving birth to her daughter Rosie.

The former TOWIE star shared two photos of her skin, adding that she would use Instagram filters and "always edit and smooth my skin in pictures".

The 29-year-old also said that she "definitely wouldn't leave the house without makeup".

Seeking treatment, Sam told her followers that she "started to use collagen skincare products for the anti-ageing qualities", which inspired her to create a skincare range of her own.

Sam shared the post on Instagram

"That’s why I set out to create a collagen skincare brand @revivecollagen," she explained.

Fans rushed to the comment section of Sam's post, leaving dozens of sweet comments thanking her for her honesty.

"Thank you for sharing this, I had exactly the same after breastfeeding my second daughter, now pregnant with my third and am already dreading how my skin will react, it really does affect how you feel about yourself. So really grateful for this post," one Instagram user wrote.

Another added: "Well done for being so brave and honest. I struggled with hormonal acne for years, I was so embarrassed as all my friends had clear skin and I just felt like it was something a teenager would experience, not a grown woman like myself. Thank you for highlighting this and thank you even more so for creating something to hopefully combat this."

Sam's full social media post read: "I’ve been really nervous about posting this picture. The last few years I’ve been very quiet about the fact that I’ve been suffering with adult acne - in my case, it was hormonal.

"After breastfeeding Rosie, my skin just broke out and I couldn’t get it under control. I tried absolutely everything.

"It felt like the more I was doing to stop it, the worse it became. I’ve been so embarrassed about it and have used filters on Instagram to try and hide it.

"I would always edit and smooth my skin in pictures and I definitely wouldn’t leave the house without makeup.

"I initially started to use collagen skincare products for the anti-ageing qualities but soon noticed a dramatic reduction in breakouts along with my skin becoming firmer, lines reducing and my skin feeling more hydrated.

"That’s why I set out to create a collagen skincare brand @revivecollagen. Over the past two years, I’ve been working with some of the UK’s top laboratories to bring to the market a uniquely formulated skincare brand that delivers real results.

"Ladies, this a game changing product and I’ve never felt more passionate about something… @ReviveCollagen launches this Friday 8am!"

