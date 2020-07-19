Sam Faiers shows off incredible garden set up for lockdown date night The TOWIE star and her partner made the most of the nice weather

The Only Way is Essex cast member Sam Faiers shared a glimpse of her gorgeous garden this weekend, and we can’t deny it: we’re more than a bit envious! The reality TV star and her partner Paul Knightley treated themselves to a movie night, and they really did it in style.

The 29-year-old posted a video to her Instagram Stories which showed her expansive lawn covered in vases of sunflowers, blankets, cushions, and candles for the perfect mood lighting.

Sam then shared a photo of her and Paul snuggled up together watching what the brunette beauty revealed was her partner’s favourite film: Twins, the 1998 blockbuster starring Danny Devito and Arnold Schwartzeggener as unlikely brothers.

Sam narrated the short clip as she panned around the outdoor space, saying: "This is the cutest thing ever. Oh my God, we've got our own cinema night at home, look at this, this is the projector and snacks, this is amazing guys... we've got our own sign."

She then showed a photo of the screen featuring the Twins title card, followed by a picture showing a variety of sweets, including Love Hearts and M&Ms, which she’d labelled "snacks" – yum!

Sam also shared a photo of the stunning set up to her main Instagram page, writing: "Movie night under the stars with my @paulknightley this is so special, thank you @ornatemoments can’t wait to do a kids themed one next time x (ps TWINS is Paul’s all-time favourite film from when he was younger this was a surprise for him he didn’t know a thing) x"

Sam and Paul enjoyed an outdoor home cinema experience

Her fans were quick to express their approval, commenting: "Looks amazing,” "How lovely x," and "Ahhh same. Twins, absolute childhood classic!" Her property developer partner also shared his gratitude for the romantic evening, writing: "Great surprise best film of all time [heart emoji]." Aww!

