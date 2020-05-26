Everyone has fond memories of certain toys and play areas as a child, but can you imagine having access to some of these celebrity playhouses? Amanda Holden recently gave fans a glimpse of her garden, revealing an amazing playhouse worth around £4,999. And she's not the only star who has treated her children to a wendy house! Fearne Cotton and Kylie Jenner are also well-equipped to keep their kids thoroughly entertained during the coronavirus lockdown, with some of the incredible structures costing up to £90,000. With demand soaring as people spend more time at home than ever, we take a look at the most amazing playhouses and where to get your hands on one…

Amanda Holden

A life-sized reimagining of a doll's house, Amanda's bespoke mini-mansion from Tinytown Playhomes comes in a pretty shade of green with white shutters, a matching porch and front door. Inside, there are high vaulted ceilings, wooden beams and even stairs, as well as fully functioning sash windows and interior lighting. Come rain or shine, we imagine Amanda's daughter Hollie, eight, will get hours of entertainment out of the impressive structure!

Sam Faiers

Even the interior of Sam Faiers' children's playhouse is gorgeous! The Mummy Diaries star gave a glimpse at the amazing play area she created for Paul and Rosie back in 2018, and it has to be seen to be believed. The two-storey wooden playhouse from Total Sheds was kitted out with carpets, toys, and fun animal decorations. Outside, there is added a wooden picnic bench and parasol where the little ones can eat together, as well as two wooden sun loungers.

Shop a similar style:

Shire wooden cottage playhouse, £1009.20, Amazon

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner bought a miniature mansion for her daughter Stormi, two, which sits in the garden of her new £29million mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. The white wooden house features a large terrace at the front, with two windows and a black-and-white door, as well as an upstairs balcony. Inside, Stormi has filled the house with her own toys, including a miniature wooden bed and rocking cot for her dolls. What a lucky little girl!

Shop a similar style:

Soulet playhouse with balcony, £1,799, Amazon

Amal Clooney

We're totally jealous of George and Amal Clooney's two-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, who will have a two-storey playhouse that is reportedly worth £90,000! In the garden of the family home in California, the pair plan to build a mini version of the main house, including two floors, a fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom, a zip-wire and a life-sized toy giraffe for the children to play on. It is believed that Michael S Smith, who redesigned Barack Obama's White House office in 2010 is heading up the project, and we can't wait to see the end result.

Fearne Cotton

Fearne Cotton's children Rex and Honey have the most gorgeous blue playhouse tucked at the end of their garden. In 2019, the radio presenter gave fans a peek at the adorable two-storey house when she shared a picture of Rex playing with a kite. The house is painted blue with pink curtains and white wooden shutters at the windows, bird boxes on the front, and a window box filled with plants. Can we get a life-sized version?

Shop a similar style:

Discovery playhouse, £725.99, Amazon

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle and Marvin Humes chose to make the announcement they are expecting their third child with their daughters' adorable playhouse in shot. As Alaia-Mai and Valentina found out the exciting news, they sat on the steps of the white and pink wendy house from TinyTown Playhomes.

Speaking of the pretty design, company boss Kevin Cox told HELLO!: "I actually had no idea who Rochelle was until after we left. She was really lovely. It was a long day getting everything ready for her daughter’s birthday. Rochelle’s garden is on a slope and it had rained during the day so we had trouble pulling our trailer back up. Rochelle and her mum had to use their 4x4 to help pull us out!"

Drew Barrymore

In 2019, Drew Barrymore installed not just any playhouse in her garden, but a castle-inspired structure for her daughters Olive and Frankie. The bespoke design has two separate sections with swings hanging in between, with ladders, climbing walls, and several slides, including an enclosed blue spiral slide leading down from the highest wooden turret.

The Santa Clarita Diet actress captioned a series of photos on Instagram: "Our magical playhouse! It has been such a joyful addition to our back home this summer. Thank you @cedarworksplay for creating this happy castle for my girls and their friends. We are so thankful for this gift and love it so much!!! Endless hours of fun. #playisbeautiful."

Tamara Ecclestone

Tamara Ecclestone has the most incredible 57-room £70million Kensington family home, so it comes as no surprise that her daughter Sophia would want to replicate that with her playhouse! The luxurious £10,000 creation features a large wooden front door that matches their real-life home. Speaking to HELLO! about Sophia's first birthday gift from her sister Petra, she revealed: "She goes in there and cooks me porridge, it's so cute."

