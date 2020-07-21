Sam Faiers divides opinion with face mask during luxury family getaway The Mummy Diaries star sparked a fan debate about masks

Sam Faiers made us seriously jealous when she jetted off on holiday with her partner Paul Knightley and kids Paul Jr, four, and Rosie, two, to a mystery exotic location this week.

READY, STEADY, FLY The best face masks for increased protection

The Mummy Diaries star snapped a number of sweet pictures as the family prepared to board their flight out of the UK after months grounded on home turf due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sam sparked controversy with this snap of her wearing a mask

But it wasn't long before the comments section of Sam's post was flooded with messages of concern about her face mask, rather than her travel plans.

SAFETY FIRST Here are all the most stylish face masks you can order online

In one image, the mother-of-two took a lift selfie, pulling a cheeky pose for the camera. While children Paul Jr and Rosie didn't have masks on, Sam and her long-term boyfriend Paul had both opted to wear them in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam shows off her INCREDIBLE garden set up

However, Sam's fans were quick to point out there was no point in the former TOWIE star wearing a mask because she hadn't put it on correctly. The mask was pulled down over her face, leaving her nose exposed.

FLOWER POWER The best floral face masks - both pretty and practical

One of Sam's followers commented: "Have a lovely time! Just a reminder to wear your mask over your nose too, pinch it to shape your face", while another chimed in with, "Not much point wearing a mask if you don't have your nose covered".

There were plenty more comments in support of Sam's freedom of choice – especially since face coverings are currently only compulsory on board the plane itself. As one fan rightly put it – "OMG give the women a break!!! and let her enjoy the selfie with her kids and leave the mask out of it". Hear, hear!

Sam raises children Paul Jr and Rosie with partner Paul Knightley

Masks are currently only compulsory on public transport in the UK, with stricter measures extending the ruling to shops and supermarkets coming into force on 24 July.

SPECS APPEAL Face masks for glasses wearers - all the best styles and hacks

According to the government's latest guidance, "face coverings are instead largely intended to protect others, not the wearer, against the spread of infection because they cover the nose and mouth, which are the main confirmed sources of transmission of virus".

Regardless, we're jealous of Sam's getaway and can't wait to book one of our own soon!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.