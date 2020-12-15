10 best beard kits for Christmas 2020: From beard oils to groomings sets

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

This year has definitely been one for home grooming, and that includes the guys! That's why beardcare kits are such a great gift this Christmas, so he can easily maintain his beard or moustache without a trip to the barber shop.

When it comes to beard kits, you may be looking for a stocking filler with just the basics, or maybe you’re searching for a complete beard set with all the tools and grooming products he could ever dream of.

To shop for a beardcare kit that he'll love, keep in mind the best and most handy facial hair grooming sets will include at least three of the following:

Beard oil to moisturise

Beard balm for control

Shampoo for cleansing

Conditioner to nourish and keep his beard soft and healthy-looking

Beard brush to groom and distribute the beard’s natural oils

Beard comb for detangling and styling

Scissors for maintenance

A beard trimmer to keep his beard neat

A beard guide on the best way to care for his facial hair

So, if you are looking for a stylish gift or stocking filler with just the basics, we have put together an edit of the best beard kits to gift this Christmas. You'll find an array of options including vegan-friendly, organic and luxury beardcare kits from your favourite retailers including Argos, Boots, Amazon, John Lewis and more.

We also give bonus points for cool carrying cases or vintage look classic barber shop packaging which makes them a fun gift! So get shopping...

Shop the best men's beard care and grooming kits

For an easy stocking filler or to gift a guy who is just starting out in the world of beard care, this starter kit suitable for all skin types keeps it simple with a beard shampoo, beard oil, scissors, comb and beard wax.

Technic ManStuff Tidy Whiskers Gift Set, £6.99, Argos

Need something compact to fill his stocking? Or does he love old fashioned style beard sets? Well, the Beard Buddy Grooming Kit is right up your street. Packaged in a vintage-look tin you’ll find a 10ml beard oil as well as scissors and a moustache-shaped Beard Buddy comb.

Beard Buddy Grooming Kit, £12.50, Oliver Bonas

This vegan-friendly beardcare kit from the ManCave Blackspice collection contains beard wash, beard oil and beard control balm, all formulated with such nourishing ingredients as hemp oil, shea butter, grapeseed and tea tree oil.

ManCave Blackspice BeardCare Set, was £19.99 NOW £13.33, Boots

This Beardsman’s Pack from Mo Bros comes in three scents – Cedarwood, Sandalwood and Vanilla & Mango – and includes four beard must-haves: beard oil, balm for that taming and control, a beard wash and a wooden comb to detangle and style. The beard kit has earned a five-star rating with one reviewer commenting: “I smell awesome! These products are great. The scent is amazing and all have a great conditioning effect on my beard. Highly recommend!”

Beard Oil + Balm + Wash + Comb Beardsman's Pack, £25, Mo Bros

More than 14,000 buyers have given their opinion on this beard kit, giving it an impressive average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5 on the retailer’s site. As a very complete set – nine treats and tools total, including shampoo, beard oil, beard balm, a boar’s hair brush, stainless steel scissors, a comb, beard care e-book and storage bag – this beard kit is one of the best values for money out there.

Fulllight Tech beard kit, was £29.91, NOW £25.91, Amazon

Amazon’s Choice for beard trimmer set is this Wahl beard grooming kit with a beard brush, beard oil and rechargeable cordless trimmer. We love that it all fits into the stylish wood grain case.

Wahl beard care kit, was £49.99, NOW £31.99, Amazon

Gillette’s Christmas sale is on now, and you can get 33% off their King C Gillette products, created especially for men with beards and moustaches. We love the Ultimate Beard Trim & Care Kit, which includes A Braun beard trimmer, a neck razor, beard shampoo and face wash, shaving gel and a nourishing beard oil. You can save nearly £25 if you shop now.

King C. Gillette Ultimate Beard Trim & Care Kit was £72, NOW £48.24, Gillette

The Redchurch St. Collection from expert barbers Murdock London has the slogan ‘No Fuss, Just Handsome’ and contains five gifts to get you there: a beard moisturiser, beard shampoo, beard oil, the fun-sounding Hair Play for styling and a ‘How to Beard’ guide that will help you get that perfectly groomed Murdock London look.

Murdock London Redchurch St. Collection Beard Grooming Gift Set, £50, John Lewis

On sale now AND will arrive before Christmas! Get £38 off this full beard trimmer set that comes with three additional heads and 16 guide combs for precision grooming, and can be used wet or dry. Along with the tools comes a bottle of Wahl Refresh beard oil to keep his beard in great condition.

Wahl Aqua Blade 10-in-1 Beard Trimmer, was £109.99 NOW £71.99, Amazon

This 100% natural and organic beard grooming kit has a five-star rating on Amazon. The eight-piece set, which includes a free bonus beard comb valued at $30, is a four-step beard care routine with everything he’ll need to keep his facial hair on point 24/7: Crimson Gentleman’s scruff balm, an overnight nourishing oil Night Liquid Gold Elixir, Day Liquid Tonic with UV protection, Scorched Armour beard balm, Marksmen Radiance beard wash and beard conditioner, plus a beard brush.

The Beard Struggle Ultimate Kit Freya's Bliss, £75, Amazon

