Celebrity men's grooming secrets revealed: From David Beckham & Regé-Jean Page to Harry Styles

The world of men's skincare can be tricky to navigate, so if you're looking for the best men's grooming products out there, take a page out of your favourite celebrities' beauty books, from Bridgerton stars Jonathan Bailey and Regé-Jean Page to Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham and Harry Styles.

Yes, some of the world's most handsome men, from actors to musicians, have revealed their best grooming tips and their favourite products – and there are some familiar brands that you might find in anyone's toiletry bag, including Olay, Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s and Cetaphil.

Whether you want an effective no-nonsense routine, need anti-ageing products that pack a youthful punch, are trying to keep your beard soft or are on the hunt to find an invisible SPF to protect your bald head, we've rounded up the best men’s grooming products used by celebrities...

David Beckham - Victoria Beckham Priming Moisturiser

When David Beckham needs some skincare TLC, he looks - where else? - to wife Victoria Beckham’s luxury line. Victoria told Bustle, “My husband, he doesn’t wear makeup [and] he doesn't even wear a tinted moisturiser, but he will wear the golden [moisturiser] because it feels nice on the skin, it looks great, [and] it doesn’t feel like he’s wearing anything."

Victoria Beckham Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £140 / $145, Net-a-Porter

Regé-Jean Page - Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Water

Are you a guy who wants to look 100 per cent camera-ready but doesn’t have a lot of time? Try former Bridgerton star Regé- Jean Page’s four-step Shiseido grooming routine. Celebrity makeup artist Jessica Ortiz got the handsome actor red carpet ready for the 2021 Emmys starting with 1) Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Water, a gentle oil-free no-rinse cleanser, followed by 2) Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate 3) Synchro Skin Soft Blurring Primer 4) and Synchro Self Refreshing Tint SPF 20.

Shiseido Refreshing Cleansing Water, £27 / $24

Jonathan Bailey - Olay Regenerist Whip

Another Bridgerton heart-throb, Jonathan Bailey, boasts a grooming shopping list is one that we all can get on board with. "On my face it’s all about Cowshed," he told British GQ. "A cleanse, tone and moisturise always sets me up for the day.

"Also, Olay’s Regenerist Whip is great as it’s calm and mattifying and has SPF. Essential." Another must for the star, Geranium Leaf Body Scrub by Aesop.

Olay Regenerist Whip with SPF, was £34.99 NOW £17.99 / $20.37, Amazon

Harry Styles - The Pleasing Pen

In 2021 Harry Styles introduced his own lifestyle brand, Pleasing, that includes some skincare must haves. We love a multi-tasking beauty product, and so does Harry! Pleasing's The Pleasing Pen has a steel roller on each end to apply a pair of serums: on one end, there's a refreshing eye serum, and on the other, a soothing lip oil.

The Pleasing Pen, £29 / $30, Pleasing

Henry Golding - Wahl Personal Pen Trimmer

Persuasion star Henry Golding’s celebrity groomer Melissa de Zarate has THE perfect portable solution for on-the-go grooming, from eyebrows to facial and nose hair. The MUA told Men's Health she buys the Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer in bulk to keep her star clients - including the Crazy Rich Asian heartthrob - looking sharp.

Wahl Micro Groomsman Personal Pen Trimmer & Detailer, £23.18 / $12, Amazon

Nick Jonas - Kiehl’s Facial Fuel

Like your routine quick and easy? The Jonas Brothers star Nick has said he loves Kiehl’s Facial Fuel, an energising moisturiser with caffeine and Vitamin C to instantly perk up your complexion.

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel, £34.90 / $39.50, Amazon

Chris Evans - Cetaphil

If you thought the very down-to-earth Chris Evans would have a grooming routine that's simple and straight to the point, well you're right. According to The Cut, the Lightyear star's favourites include Dove soap, Old Spice deodorant and Chapstick. He keeps his skin smooth with Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion, an all-purpose lotion for body and face enriched with Vitamin E and B5.

Cetaphil Moisturising Lotion, was £14.99 now £11.25 / $14.80, Amazon

Karamo Brown - MANTL

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown, has created his own skincare line, MANTL, a skin and scalp products that are "inspired by bald folks, but work for everyone" - like the Invisible Daily SPF 30 sunscreen for face and scalp, which is clear, leaving no streaks or residue, and is enriched with vitamins, ginger root and willow herb extract.

Invisible Daily SPF 30 sunscreen for face + scalp, £27 / $27, MANTL

Ryan Reynolds - RéVive Balancing Toner

Groomer Kristan Serafino used products by ReVive, including the beauty brand's luxe Balancing Toner, an instant skin soother and refresher, as skin prep for Ryan’s 2017 Golden Globes glow-up.

RéVive Balancing Toner, £50 / $65





Adam Driver - Charlotte Tilbury

At Cannes 2021, Adam Driver got his glow with the help of celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Key to his immaculate look were prep with Charlotte Tilbury’s Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask for a boost in minutes, plus the Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial followed by the award-winning Magic Cream.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask, £18 / $22, Charlotte Tilbury

