I found 15 holiday beauty advent calendars that are still in stock - but probably not for long

From Black Friday to the holiday season, this time of year is a busy one for we HELLO! shopping editors - but I confess one of my favorite things to shop for and write about are holiday advent calendars.
Limited-edition holiday beauty advent calendars 2023 at a glance
I absolutely love beauty advent calendars in particular, and it is such a self-care moment to open a little glow-boosting present daily to help count down to the holidays. To be perfectly honest though, sometimes it seems like there are sometimes way to many to choose from, whether the exclusive versions at retailers like Saks or Nordstrom, which are filled with a host of beauty treats from various brands, or the limited edition makeup and skincare advent calendars from beauty faves like Bobbi Brown or Elemis for diehard single-brand fans.
There are so many holiday beauty advent calendars out there, so I'm here to help you decide which one – or ones – you'll invest in this year. In some cases you can save hundreds of dollars, or get luxury beauty buys you might not usually indulge in for a fraction of the price.
You can also decide to share the wealth, giving the individual days' gifts as stocking stuffers or as presents to friends and family. Every year, our favorite beauty brands treat us to fabulous holiday care packages in the form of advent calendars, and 2023 is no exception.
How we chose the best beauty advent calendars for 2023
I've been reviewing and writing about holiday advent calendars for HELLO! Online for a few years now, and every holiday season seeing the new beauty gift sets sparks immediate joy. There's nothing more fun than imagining opening a beauty treat each day (I open mine every morning because I just can't wait) whether its discovering and trying a new product or getting a brand new version of a product you already know and love. So here's what I took into consideration in choosing the best limited edition holiday beauty advent calendars for this year:
Popularity: As someone who has been a shopping editor for four holiday seasons now, I’ve been studying the numbers to find out which beauty advent calendars HELLO! readers love most and shop year after year.
Price: We’ve hit various price points on our list, whether you want to spend under $50 or go all out with the most luxurious holiday countdowns out there.
Packaging: I especially value an advent calendar made from recycled or reusable materials - and the value of an aesthetically beautiful box can not be underestimated! The advent calendar may also be part of your festive season decor, or you may even want to reuse the packaging, I I gave extra weight to advent calendars that are as gorgeous on the outside as the treats are inside.
Value: We know beauty advent calendars can be a pretty big splurge, even if you have a big holiday budget. We want to make sure that the gifts inside are worth it and won’t go to waste. The advent calendars on this list will also save you money as compared to buying the products separately - in some cases upwards of $1000.
Our friends and family's personal faves: We’re experts in advent calendars because we have an opportunity to try so many of them, but we also shop them for ourselves every holiday. If we’ve personally gifted or bought it ourselves – and loved it – you’ll of course find it on this list.
Best exclusive holiday advent calendars: Saks, Bloomingdale's and MORE
If you're looking for a holiday beauty advent calendar that covers a spectrum of fabulous beauty brands in one beautiful box, these are the countdowns for you. These exclusive holiday advent calendars from department stores - Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's and the like - as well as beauty retailers such as Ulta, allow you to stock up on your faves. They're packed with treats from brands like NARS, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, CosRx, Sunday Riley, Estée Lauder, Lancôme and more.
1/4
Macy's 'Days of Beauty' holiday advent calendars 2023
Macy's 12 Days of Beauty advent calendar
Quick look:
$24.75 for Black Friday (WAS $49.50), but worth $149
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
$10 Coupon to redeem on your next Macy's Beauty purchase
Macy's 12-days of beauty advent calendar is such a treat, with so many brands, both timeless and trending, that we all love: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Drybar, Elizabeth Arden, Lancôme, NUDESTIX, Shiseido, Smashbox, tarte, Strivectin and more. Plus there's a $10 coupon to go toward your next Macy's beauty buy.
2/4
Cult Beauty
Cult Beauty holiday advent calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $280 (Worth over $1,100)
You save: Over $800
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Augustinus Bader travel size The Rich Cream
Huda Beauty full size Cheeky Tint Blush Stick
Natasha Denona travel size Bronze & Glow
I absolutely love the selection in this year’s Cult Beauty advent calendar - and as the beauty retailer’s site name implies you’ll find all of the cult favorites of the year included here, with beauty insiders’ go-to brands, from Huda Beauty and Natasha Denona to OUAI Haircare and Paula's Choice.
3/4
Saks Fifth Avenue
Saks '25 Days of Beauty' advent calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $220 (Worth $580)
You save: $360
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Olaplex No.8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask
Diptyque Roses Mini Candle
Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum
Twenty-five Saks-approved beauty treats from expensive creams, serums and makeup, to luxury hair care, designer perfumes and even home fragrances.
For a luxury beauty advent calendar so packed with premium brands, you really can't beat the price!
4/4
Bloomingdale's
Bloomingdale's 25-Day Beauty Advent Calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $300 ($800 value)
You save: $500
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
SK-II Facial Treatment Essence
La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Sleep Mask
If you're looking for a luxe advent calendar, Bloomingdale's has come up with a real beauty for 2023, with 25 handpicked Bloomingdale's favorites from luxury beauty brands.
Not only are there makeup must-haves from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Laura Mercier, as well as luxury candles and fragrances, but there's a focus on exclusive skincare. And if you can't see yourself splashing out $800 on beauty products in one go, here's your chance to indulge for less.
Best limited-edition holiday advent calendars - beauty brands
These advent calendars are for the ultimate fan girls (and boys) who just can't get enough of a single beauty brand, whether La Mer or L'occitane, BareMinerals or Bobbi Brown. These 12-day and 24-day holiday beauty advent calendars are the ultimate indulgence as you open daily skin care, makeup and bodycare gifts from your favorite go-to.
1/11
BareMinerals 12 Days of Joy Holiday Advent Calendar 2023
BareMinerals Holiday Advent Calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $110 ($213 value)
You save: $113
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Full-Size Mineralist Lip Gloss-Balm in Sincerity
Full-Size Mineralist Lasting Eyeliner in Onyx
Mini All-Over Face Color Loose Bronzer in Warmth
If you’re a proponent of clean beauty, you’ll love this beauty advent calendar that features 12 makeup and skincare favorites from the clean makeup pioneers - four full-size and eight mini BareMinerals treats.
Each item included is cruelty-free and vegan, and everything caters to all ages, skin types, and skin tones.
I first discovered BareMinerals in the early '00s and the brand's dermatologist-tested makeup, great for sensitive skin, is still a winner today.
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Dior Prestige La Micro-Huile de Rose Advanced Serum
Dior La Collection Privée Christian Dior Ambre Nuit Candle
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara
It seems like Dior unboxings take over TikTok every year, and it’s no wonder - it’s one of the most prestigious holiday advent calendars you can buy. The beautiful gift box, which depicts the facade of the Dior boutique at 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, contains 24 drawers each with a House of Dior miniature or travel-sized luxury treat inside: skincare, fragrance, makeup and candles.
If you’d really like to splurge, you’ll want to opt for the incredible $4,200 La Collection Privée holiday 2023 advent calendar, the wooden keepsake Trunk of Dreams, with 24 eye-popping Dior gifts inside, from full size skincare and makeup to surprise La Collection Privée Christian Dior accessories.
3/11
The Body Shop The Advent of Change calendar 2023
The Body Shop advent calendar
Quick look:
PRICE: $89 (Worth $168)
You save: $79
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Shea Body Butter
Vitamin E Sheet Mask
Pink Grapefruit Shower Gel
The Body Shop’s Advent Calendars are always a hit with fans! This year there are three to choose from - but the 24-gift Advent of Change is the most popular and top rated of the trio, scoring 4.9 of 5 from verified shoppers.
All three advent calendars of course feature The Body Shop's famed treats made from natural-origin ingredients, from Community Fair Trade Partners, and the packaging is made from recycled and recyclable materials when possible.
4/11
Christian Louboutin Holiday Advent Calendar Gift Set 2023
Louboutin Advent Calendar
Quick look
PRICE: $600
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Rouge Louboutin Sooooo... Glow Red refillable lipstick case, worth $55, along with two lipsticks (worth $48 each): 001G - Rouge Louboutin, and 013G - Peach Cabaret
12 Louboutin eau de parfums, including five pretty minis
Rouge Louboutin Sooooo... Glow chain plus three charms, including a stiletto
Perfect for those passionate about Louboutin fragrances, lipstick and aesthetic, this 24-piece set, in a locomotive-themed gift box, is the ultimate in Louboutin luxury. It includes a whole array of covetable Louboutin eau de parfums and lip colors, plus treats to create a gorgeous holiday eye look.
5/11
Charlotte Tilbury Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets advent calendar
Charlotte Tilbury Advent Calendar
Quick look:
Price: $210 (Worth $279)
You save: $169
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
I swear by so many Charlotte Tilbury beauty buys, both TikTok viral and discovered on my own, and this year's 12-drawer beauty advent calendar, described as "magical collection of suits-all makeup magic and glowing skincare secrets" is one to covet. The gorgeous CT box features luxury beauty gifts that you will love - and probably won't be able to live without again!
6/11
Bobbi Brown 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar 2023
Bobbi Brown Advent Calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $180 (Worth $290)
You save: $110
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick - full size
Smokey Eye Mascara - full size
Vitamin Enriched Face Base - travel size
Get 12 of Bobbi Brown's bestselling skincare and beauty essentials—including three full-size favourites – all in a beautiful ornament shaped box. You'll find all you need for creating glowing day-to-night looks throughout the party season and well into 2024.
7/11
Elemis First Class Skincare Advent Calendar
Elemis Advent Calendar
Quick look:
PRICE: $260 (Worth $749)
You save: $489
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Frangipani Monoi Body Cream
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer
The glorious advent calendar from Elemis - the skincare brand which counts Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Hudson and Victoria Beckham among its celebrity fans - includes amazing must-haves from the Pro-Collagen range, the Superfood line and the Dynamic Resurfacing collection.
8/11
La Mer The Atelier 12-Day Advent Calendar
La Mer Advent Calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $500 (Worth $720)
You save: $220
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Crème de la Mer
The Eye Concentrate
The Lip Balm
If there's a beauty brand synonymous with luxury skin care it's La Mer - and the 2023 advent calendar gives you a chance to pamper yourself with 12 luxe products from head to toe.
9/11
L’Occitane Cultivation of Love Holiday Advent Calendar 2023
L’Occitane Holiday Advent Calendar 2023
Quick look:
PRICE: $80 (Worth $115)
You save: $35
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum
Cherry Blossom Bath and Shower Gel
Intense Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner
With $115 worth of products, the L’Occitane advent calendar treats you to a sampler of 24 of the brand’s iconic body care, face care, and hair care products. And it's all packaged in a groovy red box inspired by 1976, the year the brand was founded in France, using local ingredients from Provence.
10/11
Dr Barbara Sturm 2023 holiday skin care advent calendar
Dr Barbara Sturm 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
Quick look:
PRICE: $560 (Worth $1606)
You save: $1046
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 beauty gifts inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Glow Drops (Full Size)
Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream (Full Size)
Face Mask (Deluxe Size)
If you truly want a superior advent calendar experience, this one from celebrity favorite Dr. Barbara Strum is housed within a jewelry armoire-inspired gift box and filled with the brand’s most loved luxury products. It offers full, deluxe, and miniature sizes of luxurious face creams, serums, cleansers, and more. You’ll be in good (glowing) company - Kim Kardashian, Angela Bassett, Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner and more stars are fans of the luxury beauty brand.
11/11
Molton Brown
Molton Brown Advent Calendar 2023
PRICE: $295
Worth: $430
HELLO! Editor Reviewed: The 3 products inside that make this advent calendar worth it
Fragrance travel case with 6 Eau De Parfum Travel Case Refills including Orange & Bergamot, Coastal Cypress & Sea Fennel and Fiery Pink Pepper
Marvellous Mandarin & Spice Hand Lotion
Re-charge Black Pepper Bath & Shower Gel
If you're looking for a unisex beauty advent calendar, British favorite Molton Brown's includes a luxurious collection of shower gels, body lotions, Eau de Toilettes, mini candles and more.
There are classic Molton Brown scents like Orange & Bergamot, Re-charge Black Pepper and Heavenly Gingerlily plus the cosy new Marvellous Mandarin & Spice Collection.
If you feel like counting down to Christmas early, get your hands on these beauty advent calendars that are available right now before they sell out.