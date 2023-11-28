Sephora has up to 80% off right now (yes, really!) and the deals are seriously elite

As a beauty obsessive, Sephora is fast-becoming my favourite online retailer to stock up on my beauty top-ups, as well as perusing for brands I might not be so familiar with.
It's also a really good destination for gifting as well! And if you're looking for beauty gift sets, there are plenty to choose from on Sephora right now and there are some cheeky deals to be had as well.
If you've missed out on the beauty savings over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's no need to get upset because deals are still out there, you just need to know where to look.
How I found the best Sephora deals
- Filtered by discount levels: Sorry, but you just can't beat a huge discount, can you? I also went searching for 3 for 2 stocking offers and unique offers of free gifts with purchase.
- Premium brands: I only want to point you in the direction of brands that are highly sought after. Think luxury brands like Elemis, Gucci, Pat McGrath.
- Personal choice: Like I said, I'm a beauty fan, so I'm only going to share deals I know and love. By the way, this is not a paid-for piece of content and has been editorially chosen in full by me.
50% Off At Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs eyeshadows are just next level, and if you've not tried them before I would highly suggest you do. This palette features 10 richly pigmented shades and seven next-generation formulas to highlight, line and define the eyes for unlimited looks.
45% Off At Sephora
If you're on the hunt for Christmas presents you might be overjoyed with this saving - a whopping £49 off Gucci Bamboo For Her Eau de Parfum.
Expect woody and warm notes as well as deep sandalwood, heady tahitian vanilla and unique grey amber accords. Not forgetting the exotic floral notes of soft casablanca lily, feminine orange blossom and delicate ylang ylang.
26% Off At Sephora
The Elemis Cleansing Balm is one of my desert island must-haves. If you're a fan of the double cleanse, you'll love this one for your first wash. It instantly melts away makeup! The mineral oil-free formula also infuses Rose and Mimosa waxes with Elderberry, Starflower and Optimega™ Oils. Its unique blend of 9 essential oils including Lavender, Chamomile and Eucalyptus smell like heaven in a jar to invigorate the senses. Skin is left feeling deeply cleansed, soothed and supremely soft.
11% Off At Sephora
Kérastase is a brand I stay fairly loyal to. It's just up there for being an elite haircare brand and it makes my long blonde hair feel nice and healthy (well, as healthy as bleached blonde hair can do!). The Kérastase Genesis Anti Hair-Fall Fortifying Shampoo, is perfect for anyone prone to falling. Enriched with Edelweiss Native Cells, Ginger Root & Aquaxyl this shampoo gently clairifies and helps reinforce fibre to reduce the risk of hair fall due to breakage.
3 For 2 On Stocking Fillers
Right now you can get 3 for 2 on stocking filler gifts and you can choose from the likes of PIXI, Weleda, and even gift sets. This Q+A Festive Favourites Skincare Gift Set would make a great holiday gift as it includes Q+A Oat Milk Cream Cleanser, Q+A Azelaic Acid Balancing Serum, Q+A Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturiser and the Q+A Vitamin C Eye Cream. It's a great gift for a teen who's just discovering their love of skincare.