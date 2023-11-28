Sephora has up to 80% off right now (yes, really!) and the deals are seriously elite

As a beauty obsessive, Sephora is fast-becoming my favourite online retailer to stock up on my beauty top-ups, as well as perusing for brands I might not be so familiar with.

It's also a really good destination for gifting as well! And if you're looking for beauty gift sets, there are plenty to choose from on Sephora right now and there are some cheeky deals to be had as well.

If you've missed out on the beauty savings over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's no need to get upset because deals are still out there, you just need to know where to look.

How I found the best Sephora deals

Filtered by discount levels: Sorry, but you just can't beat a huge discount, can you? I also went searching for 3 for 2 stocking offers and unique offers of free gifts with purchase.

