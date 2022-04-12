Camila Cabello swears by this L’Oreal serum - and it’s on sale now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Camila Cabello’s radiant skin is what we strive for in life, and the singer has shared exactly how she maintains her glowing complexion.

One of her essential go-to skincare must-haves is the L’Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid because of it’s lightweight texture, which also works to deeply nourish and hydrate the skin. And the best part is it is now on sale at Lookfantastic.

Camila has revealed her beauty regime essentials

The L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum not only works to hydrate and moisturise the skin, but also boost the skin’s radiancy.

The L'Oréal Paris Acid Revitalift Filler Serum usually retails for $34.50 / £24.99, but has been slashed to $23.20 / £16.74 on Lookfantastic, which is a saving of over $10 / £8.

L'Oréal Paris 1.5% Hyaluronic Acid Revitalift Filler Serum, $23.20 / £16.74 (Was $34.50 / £24.99), Lookfantastic

Speaking to Vogue Magazine, she said: “I’m going to use the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Acid. To me, moisturiser and serum have two totally different textures. I love the texture of serums.”

The 25-year-old singer also revealed she hasn’t always had the clearest complexion and suffered with acne when she was younger, but has now found the hero products that work wonders on her skin.

The Havana hitmaker explained: “When I was younger I was in a girl group, and we started doing a mall tour, and I have a bout of really bad acne, and I was always anxious when people would be so close to me and taking pictures because I didn’t want people to see.”

The Cinderella actress went on to recall meeting her favourite boy band, One Direction, after an awards ceremony, but avoided getting too close because she was self-conscious.

After having some laser skin treatment to treat her acne, Camila has "prioritised" her skincare regime, and wears minimal make-up because it is too hot and humid to cake on too many cosmetics, she believes.

Aside from L’Oreal Paris, some of the brands Camila relies on include Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask, Osmosis MD Purifying Cleaner, Osea and Patrick Ta.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $26.30 / £19, Lookfantastic

“My relationship with fashion and makeup has changed so much. I was really insecure about my eye shape. I think having more confidence, being more playful about it, and using it as another way of creative and artistic expression changed my relationship with makeup,” she said.

Camila follows up using Osea Eye Gel Serum, which targets fine lines and dark under eyes, It's Osea’s Advanced Protection Cream that she claims has got rid of any blackheads, so much so she doesn’t even need to exfoliate.

Osea Advanced Protection Cream, $129 / £99, Revolve

In the tutorial she filmed for Vogue, Camila went on to apply a foundation from Han Skincare with SPF 30, a sweep of blusher using Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush Stick, before accentuating her eyebrows with Patrick Ta’s Major Brow Lamination Gel.

Camila then curled her eyelashes, and applied a slick of L'Oréal Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, which is also on sale.

L’Oréal Castor Oil-Enriched Paradise Volumising Mascara, $13.30 (Was $16.60) /£9.59 (Was £11.99), Lookfantastic

Camila ends her look with a pop of colour on her lips, followed by a lipstick, a look she has embraced, post-breakup with Shawn Mendes.

She said: “I’m going to do a little combo of lips. Now that I’m single I wear a lot more lipstick, and red lips and brown lipstick and gloss, because I don’t like the feeling of kissing somebody with gloss on, it’s a lot. So now that I’m not kissing anybody it’s gloss time.”

To create the soft, blush look, Camila layers a dab of L'Oréal Glow Paradise Lip and Cheek Tint, under Patrick Ta Major Glow Lip Shine.

Glow Paradise Lip and Cheek Tint, $13.99, Ulta Beauty

